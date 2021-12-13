FIA rejects second Mercedes protest and confirms title of Verstappen

The last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP (Video: TSN)

Mercedes made two protests to the final moments of the Abu Dhabi GP this Sunday (12), which defined the 2021 Formula 1 championship, but none prospered. The FIA ​​announced, nearly four hours after the end of the race, that it had refused to go ahead with Mercedes’ protest to release latecomers to resume the lost lap under a safety car and thus Max Verstappen would approach Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen is Formula 1 world champion.

Mercedes’ protest was based on Article 48.12 of the Formula 1 Sporting Regulations, which talks about the message that must be sent to all teams that “all latecomers must be separated now”. Still, the rule makes clear when to restart the race. “Unless the race director considers that the presence of the safety car is still necessary, once the car on the last lap has passed the leader, the safety car will return to the pits at the end of the next lap.”

“If the Race Director considers that the track conditions are not suitable for overtaking, the message ‘Overpasses will not be allowed’ will be sent to all competitors via the official message system.”

This item also suggests that, with the message addressed to latecomers communicated in lap 57 of the Abu Dhabi GP, the restart could only take place at the end of the following lap, the 58th, therefore under the checkered flag.

“Article 15.3 allows the race director to control the use of the safety car, which, in our determination, includes its recall and withdrawal. Although Article 48.12 has not been fully enforced, in relation to the safety-car returning to the pit-lane at the end of the next lap, 48.13 replaces that and, each time the message ‘safety-car leaves this lap’ appears, it is mandatory that the safety-car take off at the end of that lap [em que a mensagem foi divulgada]. Despite Mercedes’ request for stewards to remedy the situation by patching the standings to reflect the positions at the end of the penultimate lap, this is a step the stewards believe will effectively shorten the race in hindsight and is therefore not appropriate. Therefore, the protest is denied”, said the decision of the FIA ​​commissioners.

Mercedes announced shortly after the race that it would make an official complaint for late-lap situations: the fact that only latecomers who were between Hamilton and Verstappen were given the right to recover the lap they had lost against the leaders and a possible overtaking by Verstappen still with the safety car on the track.

It was very evident as soon as it happened that Mercedes was outraged. On the radio, before the checkered flag, Toto Wolff, head of the Anglo-Germans, went to direct communication with the FIA ​​director of tests, Michael Masi, and complained. “No, Michael, that’s not how it’s done,” he said.

At 3:18 pm (GMT), about 3:30 pm after the end of the race, and after receiving the Mercedes members and their lawyers for a meeting, the commissioners concluded on the first of the complaints: nothing to punish with regard to overtaking under safety -car.

“The stewards determined that although car #33 moved slightly in front of car #44 at one time, for a very short period, at the time when both cars were accelerating and braking, it moved back behind car #44 and it didn’t go forward when the safety-car period ended”, endorsed the decision of the FIA ​​commissioners.

The promise was to release the final decision at 3:45 pm, but at the agreed time the FIA ​​called back to the room of the commissioners who were members of the two teams. The decision would come a little later. Denied.

Mercedes protested against Max Verstappen’s procedures in the decisive safety-car (Photo: Reproduction)

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The victory of the Abu Dhabi GP and the title in favor of Lewis Hamilton looked well underway. But the story of the race and the championship decision changed when Nicholas Latifi crashed into the guardrail at turn 14 when there were five laps to go to the final flag. The safety car entered the track and neutralized Hamilton’s 11.5 lead over Verstappen.

At that moment, Red Bull took the crucial cat leap to the Dutchman’s title by taking advantage of the safety-car period to call on him to switch from hard tires to soft compounds. It was all or nothing to try to outdo Hamilton. Unlike Taurus, Mercedes was conservative and did not call the Briton for a new exchange.

After the pit-stop, Verstappen came back in second, but with five cars between him and Hamilton: Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel. At first, the latecomers were not allowed to cash in on the leader. But after the squeak by Red Bull, Michael Masi backtracked and authorized the measure. Only the cars that were between Hamilton and Verstappen were allowed to cash back to the leader.

Still under the safety-car period, Mercedes claimed that Verstappen placed the car slightly ahead of Hamilton’s Mercedes, which is vetoed by regulation. Soon after, in the restart, the Dutchman took advantage of the better performance of the soft tires against Hamilton’s hard compounds and made the overtaking. Embittered, Lewis struggled to regain his footing, but he could not avoid Verstappen’s triumph and historic title in Abu Dhabi.

Immediately after the defeat at the Abu Dhabi GP, Mercedes made two protests in the race direction against new world champion Max Verstappen. The German team’s allegation is that the Dutchman violated Article 48.8 of the FIA ​​sports code, which prohibits drivers from overtaking under the safety-car period.

The second allegation is a violation of code 48.12, which talks about latecomers in the safety-car period, as Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel were allowed to overtake the leaders and the safety-car, but the race was allowed to be restarted without the space of a lap for the peloton to make the effort to get closer.

F1 IN ABU DHABI: VERSTAPPEN PASSES HAMILTON AT END AND IS CHAMPIONSHIP | Briefing

