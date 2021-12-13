Fiat Pulse: good performance of the turbo version disappears in option 1.3 CVT – 12/13/2021

If you follow the UOL Cars A few weeks ago he read the evaluation of the Fiat Pulse Impetus, top version that debuted the 1.0 turboflex engine and the CVT gearbox at the company.

But not everything that is present in the top version is also in the most basic versions, including the engine. The entry-level versions of the Pulse have the 1.3-aspirated engine, the same one that is on the Strada, Argo and Cronos.

In addition to the new adjustment that took some horsepower and some torque, the Pulse 1.3 also inaugurated the combination of the CVT gearbox with this thruster.

For R$ 93,990 (R$ 96,975 in the State of São Paulo), the Pulse Drive AT is an economical version of Fiat’s new darling, but with the comfort of an automatic transmission. Check how the compact SUV behaves with this set and what the result is.

DESIGN AND INTERNAL SPACE

The first thing that comes up in the Pulse’s design in the most basic versions is how it loses some of its size with the 16-inch alloy wheels. In versions with an option for 17″ the car gains more presence.

Overall, the car retains the same taller hatch appearance than exactly an SUV. What should bother the future Pulse owner is parking next to other compact SUVs, like Renegade, Kicks or Crete, which are much taller than he is.

Inside, the finish loses color, but maintains the same textures as the more complete versions. Of course, the lack of that design work in the most basic versions also takes the shine off the interior, but it’s part of the game.

At the other extreme, Fiat keeping the air conditioning controls the same as those of the top version was a great success since, in addition to being minimalist, the piece is very intelligent with a dual-function button.

The internal space disappoints, not as much as the 1.3 performance with the CVT (read more below). At the front, the occupants do well and are comfortable, but at the back, no more than two adults travel in comfort. With a fifth occupant, space is tight and for long stretches, the bench with a shorter seat tires the legs from lack of support.

CONSUMPTION AND PERFORMANCE

In terms of consumption, the 1.3 engine manages to be relatively economical. According to data released by Fiat and which are on the vehicle labeling at Inmetro (Conpet), it does 12.9 km/l with gasoline and 9.2 km/l with ethanol in the city. On the road, the numbers are 14.3 km/l with gasoline and 10.4 km/l with the sugar cane derivative.

Riding the versions equipped with the 1.0 turboflex engine that debuted in the compact SUV before having the opportunity to ride in the 1.3 is something that does away with any chance of the most basic versions.

The Pulse 1.3 CVT asks for patience and calm from the driver to overtake and resume. If with the 1.0 turboflex the driver forgets that he has a car with a CVT gearbox, in conjunction with the 1.3 he is often reminded of that.

The slow response, which seems to be slipping into place, traditional for CVT exchanges, reappears. Even with the Sport button activated, which delays changes to make better use of the engine’s performance, there is no significant change in response.

In two situations where the 1.0 turboflex response was exemplary, the 1.3 made me rethink the maneuver. Even trying to use manual shifts for the gearshift, the response remained slow.

On the other hand, the Pulse 1.3 has kept the same handling qualities that the more expensive versions have with a good suspension setting for all types of floors and also an adequate electric steering response, which improves with the Sport mode activated.

The ergonomics behind the steering wheel loses a little shine due to the lack of distance adjustment of the steering wheel that diminishes the possibilities of adjustment and finding the best position.

EQUIPMENT

Among the standard features of the Drive version are electric trio, automatic and digital air conditioning, height adjustment of the driver’s seat and steering wheel (no distance adjustment, only present in the top Impetus version).

There is also the multimedia center with a 8.4″ screen and integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly, two USB ports, type A and C, multifunctional steering wheel with sound controls and telephone. For the rear seat there is another USB port type A for recharging.

The SUV is also contemplated with speed control (autopilot), external mirrors with electrical adjustments, rear obstacle sensor, 16″ light alloy wheels and panel with on-board computer with 3.5″ TFT screen in the center.

Aesthetically, the Drive AT version includes body-colored handles and mirrors, center console with armrest, cup holders and objects.

As an option in the Pack Plus package at R$4,300, which was in the car being evaluated, there is a reverse camera, wireless cell phone charger, on-site key with push-button start and bicolor painting.

It is also possible to count on the Connect Me package for R$ 3,150, which adds, in addition to the possibility of a concierge and tracking service, on-board navigation and an electrochromic internal mirror.

MAINTENANCE AND SAFETY

In terms of maintenance, the Pulse, like most cars, comes with six scheduled overhauls as standard. In the case of Pulse Drive, the total value of the six (10,000 to 60,000 km) is 3,680. The values ​​are BRL 416, BRL 464, BRL 484, BRL 1,220, BRL 448 and BRL 648, respectively.

In terms of safety, the Pulse is in the middle of the category, that is, it comes with four airbags, with the sides protecting the chest and head of the occupants of the front seat. There are also the traction and stability controls integrated into the TC+ and the ramp start assistant, which works between being a convenience and a safety item.

The headlights, flashlights and daytime running lights are made of LEDs, which guarantees more durability and offers visibility at a greater distance from the car, which translates into safety. On the back seat there is an Isofix fastening for two child seats at the ends.

MARKET

Market is not lacking for Pulse. The entry-level versions of anyone, and Pulse is no different, end up being taken home by customers who were attracted by the equipment and highlights of the more expensive versions.

With about 25% of the Brazilian market, SUVs are appearing one after the other and, apparently, there is room for all the competitors out there.

The Drive version may not be the most exciting, but well equipped it will serve a lot of people. One correlation is people who wanted a diesel version of the Renegade but always stopped at flex versions due to the price.

