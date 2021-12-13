Find out how much it costs to open a franchise!

THE Burger King is one of the most famous fast-food restaurants in the world, present in all regions of Brazil, the brand draws attention for its products and for its way of investing, being considered “infallible”.

Burger King was founded in 1954, in the United States, but arrived in Brazil 5 decades later, in 2004 the first franchise was founded in Brazil.

After realizing the franchise boom in Brazil, the company launched a business model in 2011, for 10 years, it totaled 866 restaurants and more than 11 thousand employees.

Knowing this, it’s easy to see how big and profitable it is to be a part of the Burger King franchise, but doubts grow about the value of a franchise.

With that, we separated in this post how much does a Burger King franchise cost! check out

Burger King franchise model

At the moment, the Burger King company has four models for franchising, two of which are aimed at being on the street and the other two for shopping.

Check out what these models are:

Free Standing: They are drive thru street restaurants.

In Line Street: Restaurants with lounge for the public, but without drive thru.

In Line Shopping: Restaurant outside the mall's food court, but with a public lounge.

Food Court: Restaurant in mall food courts.

How much does it cost to own a franchise?

To have a Burger King franchise, then you need to pay an amount, check what they are:

It is necessary to have an initial investment of an average of R$1.7 million to R$5 million

Monthly fees of $100K in Royalties and 10% advertising fee.

Despite the large financial investment involved, the return can also be advantageous, check it out!

Average monthly turnover of BRL 400 thousand

12% profitability for the franchisee.

Finally, with more than 2 billion snacks sold, Burger King is considered the second largest food and fast-food company in the world. Second only to McDonald’s.

Finally, with more than 2 billion snacks sold, Burger King is considered the second largest food and fast-food company in the world. Second only to McDonald's.

