Find out in an easy way if your WhatsApp is being tracked

Has it ever crossed your mind that your WhatsApp may be being watched? It seems disturbing to think that someone might be reading your messages, videos or photos. But, it can happen! So, today we are going to show you an easy way to know if your WhatsApp is being tracked.

How do I know if my WhatsApp is being tracked?

First, let’s focus on WhatsApp Web, and unfortunately, there’s not much you can do about such a version of the messenger. First of all, it’s worth remembering that WhatsApp end-to-end encryption only protects communication between two devices. That is, it encrypts messages as they travel from one end to the other. So, if your end is infected with spy software, encryption is useless.

keep an eye on your conversations

But do not worry! There are ways to know if your WhatsApp is being tracked. First, if some audio is marked as already played, even if you don’t remember hearing your own, or if the images and videos from that group chat are downloaded, even if you’ve never downloaded them. So, these are signs that someone else is keeping an eye on your messages and may be spying on your WhatsApp.

Attention with installed software

In addition, you can also search the list of software installed on your computer. That’s because, any programs that may raise suspicions of an eventual monitoring. In any case, there is little to do in this kind of situation. But the most recommended thing is to avoid using WhatsApp Web.

Be careful not to have your WhatsApp spied on your cell phone

Now, the tips are specific for those who use the messenger on smartphones!

Don’t install questionable software

First, it’s worth taking the opportunity to remember that your smartphone can also be the victim of cyber attacks that culminate in a spied Whatsapp. Therefore, avoid installing applications whose origin you do not know or which already have criticisms about their security.

Use advanced device protection measures

Also, don’t forget to bet on the tools your cell phone offers. For example, using strong passwords and biometric validation to unlock the device.

Two-step authentication

Another alternative is to configure dual protection on the messenger. To do this, open WhatsApp and access the menu with three dots in the upper right corner of the screen. Afterwards, enter the “Settings” and the “Account” option. Then select “Two-Step Verification” and “On”.

After that, it is necessary to create a six-digit password (PIN) and confirm the chosen code. Therefore, it will also be possible to register an email address to retrieve the code if necessary.