Find out what the INSS 2022 payroll loan will look like with the new rules

As of January 1, 2022, the payroll loan from the National Social Security Institute (INSS) will have new rules. The margin released for this type of loan will once again be 35% of the value for beneficiaries of the social security agency and public servants.

With the change of rule, the percentage destined to the payment of personal loans returns to 30%. But the percentage allocated to debits related to credit card expenses or withdrawals remains 5%.

In March of this year, the federal government increased the consignable margin to 40%, through law nº 14.131/2021, with the objective of reducing the economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, so far, there is no forecast that the legislation will be extended.

Thus, INSS retirees and pensioners and civil servants have until December 31 of this year to commit the benefit with the current margin.

Another rule change, which should take place from January of next year, is the non-mandatory suspension payment of installments of new contracts, a possibility that is now offered by Law No. 14,131/2021.

Therefore, those interested in contracting the INSS payroll loan must, before signing the contract, check with the bank or finance company if the possibility of suspension exists and if the postponement could cause interest and fees to be spent.

Until the end of this year, pensioners and public servants still have the opportunity to hire nine payroll loans in different institutions at the same time, as long as they do not exceed the consignable margin limit of 40% of the benefit amount. Before, the limit was six active contracts.

Another flexibility available until December 31 of this year is the extension of the term for the payment of payroll-deductible loan installments, which today is up to 84 months (7 years). The previous term was 72 months (6 years).