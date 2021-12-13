Flamengo evaluates hiring reinforcement for the defense in 2022 – Flamengo

Rubro-Negro is studying making changes to the defensive system, but a new coach will be essential to define the situation

Flamengo is still in the planning stage for 2022. The Rio de Janeiro club has not made major moves, neither internally nor aiming at signings. However, the club is studying to strengthen the defense, but the final decision depends on the new coach.

Rubro-Negro didn’t intensify the negotiation with any name to occupy the position of coach next season. It is known, however, that whoever arrives will have an active participation in Flamengo’s future decisions, such as who will be dismissed or hired.

There is a desire, internally, to overhaul the defensive system. The departure of Gustavo Henrique or Léo Pereira is not ruled out, but the new coach will decide. Bruno Viana, in turn, has already said goodbye and is no longer part of the red-black squad aiming at 2022.

On the left flank, Renê is not guaranteed and is also seen as an opportunity to make money. Internal assessments, as said, will be taken to the commander. The new coach, important to ratify, will also decide on reinforcements to the squad, especially in the defense.

This week could be decisive for Fla to define who will be the new coach. Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, football vice president and executive director of the ministry, respectively, should travel to Portugal, in order to intensify negotiations with the name chosen by the club – still kept confidential.