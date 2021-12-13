Flamengo’s conquest at the 1981 World Cup turns 40 | Flamengo

On December 13, 1981, 40 years ago, Flamengo beat Liverpool 3-0, in Japan, and became world champion. Nunes, twice, and Adílio scored the goals, in the first half, and put the English in the circle.

Liverpool had won three editions of the Champions League in the previous five years and was the great team in Europe at the time, but against Flamengo they were not able to maintain the technical quality and touch of the ball of the Brazilians.

Flamengo world champion 1981

The return of the champions to Rio de Janeiro was a huge party in the city, which was colored red and black.

Before the World Cup, Zico and Cia had the finals of Libertadores, against Cobreloa, and the decision of Carioca, in a space of a month. And both won. After beating Vasco, the team traveled to the USA for a period of adaptation to the time zone before arriving in Japan.

Flamengo players with the World Cup

Flamengo world champion in Japan in 81

The squad of the team directed by Carpegiani entered the imagination of the rubro-negros, who in the stands of Maracanã are asking the world again.

Flamengo players champions in 81

Location: Tokyo National Stadium (JAP)

Date: Sunday, December 13, 1981

Public: 62 thousand payers

Goals: Nunes (at 13’/1T and 41’/1T) and Adílio (34’/1T)

Flemish: Raul; Leandro, Marinho, Mozer and Júnior; Andrade, Adílio and Zico; Tita, Nunes and Lico. Technician: Paulo César Carpegiani

Liverpool: Grobbelaar; Neal, R. Kennedy, Lawnson and Thompson; Hansen, Dalglish and Lee; Johnstone, Souness and McDermott (Johnson). Coach: Bob Paisley