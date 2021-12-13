Fleet defends Lewis Hamilton and attacks Nelsinho Piquet after controversial shirt – 12/12/2021

Congressman Alexandre Frota (PSDB-SP) proved himself a Formula 1 fan tonight or at least an admirer of Lewis Hamilton. The parliamentarian used Twitter to defend the Mercedes driver, right after the Brazilian Nelsinho Piquet mocking the British vice-championship. The Formula 1 title went to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Piquet’s brother-in-law.

“Nelsinho Piquet decided to attack Lewis Hamilton, but I’m going to refresh the memory of the former driver here: Boss: 7 titles, 103 wins, 103 poles. World reference. Vice champion today. Nelsinho Piquet: 0 titles, 0 wins, 0 poles. Banned from the sport for deceit,” Frota posted in his official Twitter account.

It is worth noting that Nelsinho Piquet is not banned from the sport, despite Frota’s claim at the end of his post.

The controversy began when Nelson Piquet’s son shared a video on Instagram in which he appears screaming “He’s a champion!”. In the storie, he is wearing a T-shirt with the inscription: “Boss is meuzovo”, in reference to the way Hamilton is called by fans.

The driver’s celebration is even more highlighted by his proximity to the F1 champion, as Verstappen is currently dating Kelly Piquet, sister of Nelsinho and daughter of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet.

Verstappen’s unprecedented title came in a surprising and exciting way, as Hamilton took control of the Abu Dhabi GP and was passed only on the last lap, shortly after the safety car left the track.