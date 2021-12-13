Fleury and Hospital Albert Einstein create company in the area of ​​genetic research and testing | Companies

THE Fleury it’s the Albert Einstein Hospital announced a joint venture to operate in the area of ​​genomics, called Genesis . The diagnostic medicine network will control this new company focused on scientific research and development of genetic tests.

Fleury and Einstein’s projects in this area now focus on Genesis.

“These are two reference institutions in the medical field. We are joining efforts to speed up research and development of new tests”, said Dr. Eliezer Silva, responsible for the area of ​​genomics at Hospital Albert Einstein.

At Fleury, genetic tests had revenue of R$ 66 million in the third quarter of this year, which represents a 50% growth when compared to the same period in 2021.

“We created this area in 2025 and, since then, it has grown at 40% a year. The potential market for genomic tests in Brazil is R$ 2 billion in 2025”, said Jeane Tsutsui, president of Fleury.

The greatest demand for this type of test comes from oncology, followed by cardiology and psychiatry. Some genetic tests are already covered by health plans. Genesis starts operations with the offer of 300 differentiated tests.

This is an area of ​​great interest within the healthcare sector. Fleury created a few years ago an e-commerce for genetic tests in which people can purchase them directly from the company’s website, without a prescription. The exams are used to monitor possible hereditary genetic diseases, detection of medications, foods and physical activities that generate better results, among others.

Albert Einstein Hospital, in turn, has a bioinformatics platform, which stores and generates biological data, with the aid of computational methods and mathematical algorithms. This type of platform demands highly specialized professionals.

Other groups have also been investing heavily in this area. Among them is The Dasa which has already invested more than BRL 130 million in GeneOne, genome arm of the group. THE Hermes Pardini has been promoting acquisitions of specialized laboratories in this market.

The transaction is subject to approval by Cade’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense).