Fluminense announces the hiring of defensive midfielder Felipe Melo, ex-Palmeiras – 12/13/2021

Fluminense announced, this afternoon (13), the hiring of defensive midfielder Felipe Melo. The 38-year-old player signed a contract with the club until December 2023.

In Laranjeiras, he will wear the shirt 52, in honor of the anniversary of winning the Copa Rio in 1952, which turns 50 next year.

“I’m a guy who’s loyal to someone who’s loyal to me, who gives me opportunities. So my loyalty is total to Fluminense, a club that opened its doors for me and that’s priceless for me. such greatness as Fluminense is and generating expectations is very important, a reason for me to be very proud. What I can say to Fluminense fans is that there will never be a lack of commitment and desire. Today, Fluminense is my home and I will do it, without a doubt none, so that Fluminense’s shirt is my second skin. It’s the least I can do for such a great club that opened doors for me right now,” he said, to the official website.

Felipe Melo signed with Fluminense after spending time at Palmeiras, where he landed in 2017 and won some important titles, such as the Libertadores bi in 2020 and 2021 and the 2018 Brazilian Nationals.

“I hope to continue on this path, in this sequence of raising trophies. Because I have one more responsibility, which is to be able to honor my parents, who are tricolor. I want to win titles here, as I promised them. I come here to fight for the Championship Brazilian Championship, Campeonato Carioca, Copa do Brasil, Libertadores… Because Fluminense is giant and every giant club the least they have to do is fight for these titles,” he said.

Felipe Melo signs his contract until December 2023 alongside the president of Flu, Mário Bittencourt Image: Mailson Santana / Fluminense

Mário Bittencourt, president of Tricolor, celebrated the hiring, highlighting the profile of the steering wheel.

“The arrival of Felipe Melo is very important to us. He is a great player, with a winning profile and a curriculum that speaks for itself. He is part of our project to build a great team that goes in search of goals I’m sure he’s going to help us a lot,” the president said.

Fluminense’s movements should not stop there. The club has advanced negotiations to acquire on loan the left-back Mário Pineida, from Barcelona de Guayaquil (EQU), and is also negotiating with strikers Ricardo Goulart — who is without a club — and Germán Cano, who will not renew with Vasco.