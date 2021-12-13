Fluminense consults Douglas Costa, who meets with a businessman to assess the future

Credit: Lucas Ubel/Grêmio

Fluminense consulted for the hiring of Douglas Costa, who should not compete in the Brazilian Championship Series B for Grêmio in 2022. The 31-year-old player was contacted by a representative authorized to speak on behalf of Tricolor das Laranjeiras.

THE fans.com found that the tricolor board became aware of the requirements of the attacker who belongs to Juventus. The objective is to know what he intends for next season: stay in Brazilian football or return to Europe.

Also according to the report, there was a conversation this Saturday between the player and his manager, Jorge Machado, who has an excellent relationship with president Mário Bittencourt and soccer director Paulo Angioni.

Recently, the agent negotiated, for example, the trips of technicians Odair Hellmann and Roger Machado to Laranjeiras. In addition, he was a key player when Rafael Sóbis switched from Al Jazira, from the United Arab Emirates, to Fluminense in 2011.

At the meeting, they discussed what to do after Grêmio’s relegation. Although Douglas Costa has shown interest in staying at the club, the relationship with the board was strained due to a series of off-field problems in the final stretch of the Brasileirão.

In addition to consulting Fluminense, Douglas Costa was also sought out by Atlético-MG, Corinthians and Palmeiras in the ball market. The player intends to discuss his future in the coming days.

The report also found that there was contact with another club from the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The name, however, was not revealed for reasons of market strategy. Douglas Costa has a contract with the club from Rio Grande do Sul until June 2022.

Douglas Costa’s season

Douglas Costa was Grêmio’s biggest signing for the 2021 season. He returned to the club that revealed him after winning spells at Shakhtar Donetsk, Bayern Munich and Juventus. Altogether, there were 21 titles conquered, adding his passage to the three clubs.

This season, for example, the forward played 28 matches for Grêmio. In the meantime, he has defended Tricolor Immortal 26 times in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, once in the Copa do Brasil and once in the Copa Sudamericana. In addition, he scored three goals and made two assists.

