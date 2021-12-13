Fluminense officially announces defensive midfielder Felipe Melo and jokes about being a watchdog: “Ruf ruf” | Rio de Janeiro

THE Fluminense announced the hiring of Felipe Melo. The 38-year-old midfielder will be the first reinforcement for next season. He signed with the club until the end of 2023. The former Palmeiras will wear the number 52 in the Tricolor in allusion to 70 years of the Copa Rio title in 1952.

– I’m a guy who’s loyal to someone who’s loyal to me, who gives me the opportunity. So my loyalty is total to Fluminense, a club that opened its doors to me and this is priceless for me. Being able to reach a club of such magnitude as Fluminense and generate expectations is very important, a reason for great pride – Felipe Melo said to the Flu’s official website.

1 of 5 Fluminense announces the hiring of Felipe Melo — Photo: Disclosure Fluminense announces the hiring of Felipe Melo — Photo: Disclosure

On social media, Fluminense played with Felipe Melo’s guard dog reputation and sent a special first-hand video to club members:

“Team of warriors. I’ve arrived”, says Felipe Melo in the video.

– What I can tell Fluminense fans is that there will never be a lack of commitment and desire. Today Fluminense is my home and I will, without a doubt, make Fluminense’s shirt my second skin. It’s the least I can do for a club so grand that it’s opened doors for me right now.

The Rio de Janeiro club won the competition with Internacional for the two-time champion of the Copa Libertadores da América, seen with the ideal profile to lead the team in yet another edition of the competition. In orange trees, Felipe Melo also won lobby from idol Fred, as revealed by President Mário Bittencourt.

2 out of 5 Felipe Melo in a Fluminense advertisement — Photo: Mailson Santana FFC Felipe Melo in a Fluminense advertisement — Photo: Mailson Santana FFC

Born in Volta Redonda, Felipe Melo was in Rio de Janeiro last week with his family and underwent medical exams using the Flu at a clinic in the South Zone. He returned to São Paulo on Friday to be honored by Palmeiras and returned to Rio to sign definitively with Tricolor.

3 of 5 Felipe Melo signs contract with Fluminense in front of president Mário Bittencourt — Photo: Mailson Santana FFC Felipe Melo signs a contract with Fluminense in front of President Mário Bittencourt — Photo: Mailson Santana FFC

At Palmeiras since 2017, Felipe Melo has collected titles and won, in addition to the two Libertadores, a Campeonato Brasileiro, a Copa do Brasil and a Campeonato Paulista. Revealed by Flamengo and with spells in Grêmio and Cruzeiro in Brazil, as well as Galatasaray, Juventus and Inter Milan abroad, the player also had his name speculated at Boca Juniors and Estudiantes, in Argentina, and had a proposal from Internacional.

Fluminense was looking for a “husk” defensive midfielder on the market and, in addition to Felipe Melo’s experience and leadership, most often as captain, he also has another feature highly valued by the tricolor board: the versatility to play another role. At Palmeiras, for example, it had been frequently used by coach Abel Ferreira as a defender.

