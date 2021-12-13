Fluminense wants Douglas Costa | Fluminense | Guild | Market

According to the website, the tricolor board sought representatives from Douglas Costa to find out if he could wear the Fluminense shirt in 2022

Fluminense is in full swing on the market. After agreeing to hire Felipe Melo, the club is looking for new reinforcements for the team. The goal is to assemble a good squad to dispute titles in 2022, including Libertadores da América. Even with budget restrictions, the club wants to sign great players for next season.

And a name that started to be speculated in Laranjeiras is that of Douglas Costa. The striker, demoted with Grêmio, entered the tricolor board’s agenda. According to the website fans.com, a representative of the Fluminense sought the staff of the Grêmio shirt 10. The negotiation, however, was not opened.

According to the publication, Douglas Costa’s entrepreneur, Jorge Machado, has a great relationship with the tricolor board. Jorge, for example, helped take Odair Hellmann and Roger Machado to Laranjeiras.

According to fans, Jorge and Douglas got together this weekend to project the future. The shirt 10, according to the report, would have shown interest in continuing in Grêmio. However, friction with the Grêmio board could drive the player away from Porto Alegre. Douglas Costa’s contract with Grêmio ends in mid 2022.

Felipe Melo practically right

Felipe Melo will remain in Brazil and will play for Fluminense. The GOAL portal publishes that the athlete has already undergone medical examinations and should be announced in the coming days. The player will come to the club to be one of the team leaders. Felipe Melo adds up to several important clubs in Brazilian football besides Palmeiras, such as Flamengo, Cruzeiro and Grêmio.