Focus: Financial market makes 1st downward revision of the IPCA since March; economists see 10.05% inflation in 2021

For the first time since March, the financial market revised downwards its projections for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in 2021. Estimates for the indicator had been continuously high and for 35 weeks had been high.

Now, projections point to inflation of 10.05% in 2021, below the 10.18% high expected previously. Before the first increase, on April 2, estimates pointed to inflation of 4.81% in 2021.

For 2022, expectations were maintained, up 5.02% of the IPCA. The data are contained in the Focus report, released by the Central Bank this Monday morning (13).

In November, the IPCA rose 0.95% compared to October, the highest value for the month since 2015, when it rose 1.01%. The data, however, came below the high of 1.08% expected by economists consulted by Refinitiv. In the year, the indicator accumulates high of 9.26% and, in the last 12 months, of 10.74%.

Still in Focus, there was a worsening in the projections for the performance of the Brazilian economy. Economists consulted by the monetary authority reduced from 4.71% to 4.65% the estimates for the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021. For 2022, the expectation is now for an expansion of 0.50% of the activity, compared to previous projection of 0.51%.

Regarding the basic interest rate, the market raised the projections for the Selic at the end of 2022, from 11.25% to 11.50% per year. The expectation is for a new increase of 1.5 points at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), in February.

Last week, BC raised the Selic by 1.5 point, to 9.25% per year, the highest level since 2017.

Finally, in the exchange rate, estimates for 2021 were raised, from R$ 5.56 to R$ 5.59. By the end of next year, the expectation is that the dollar will be traded at R$ 5.55 – the same projection as last week.

