Former participants come back and find workers at the Farm

Those eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) returned to Itapecerica da Serra this Sunday afternoon. There, they found the eight pawns who are still vying for the millionaire prize. The return is part of one of the dynamics of the final stretch of rural reality, the traditional secret friend.
The Farm: Former workers return to their headquarters in the final stretch
Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo returns for special activity
Farm 2021: Sthe Matos is received with affection by Gui Araujo
The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades during a special activity with ex-peons
Farm 2021: Sthe Matos is received with affection by Dayane Mello
The 2021 Farm: Valentina and Mussunzinho in activity
The Farm 2021: Pedestrians meet for activity
The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco and Tiago meet again
The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro returns to headquarters
The Farm 2021: MC Gui at work with ex-peons
The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo returns to headquarters
The Farm 2021: Mussunzinho during activity
The 2021 Farm: Valentina and Mussunzinho in activity
The 2021 Farm: Dayane Mello during activity
The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino returns to activity
Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana back to activity
The Farm 2021: Erika back to activity
The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraroa back to activity
The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes at work with ex-peons
Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla back to activity
Last week, RecordTV confirmed that two former participants will not be present at the festivities: Fernanda Medrado and Nego do Borel.
Fernanda Medrado rang the bell and gave up on the rural reality show nine days after its debut. Before leaving, she explained that the pressure of the game, her fight with Rico Melquiades and the opinion of other pedestrians about her friendship with Dayane Mello would be motivating her to leave the program.
Nego do Borel was expelled after being accused of vulnerable rape for sleeping with Dayane Mello when she was drunk. During the night the two spent together, the pawn could be heard several times repelling the singer.
Liziane Gutierrez, the first to be eliminated from the edition, was not present in the secret friend. THE UOL contacted RecordTV to find out the reason for his absence, so far we have not had an answer.
'A Fazenda 13': The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality
Mileide Mihaile: 12th out
The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile on the night of the 12th elimination
Medrado: 1st withdrawal
The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave
Liziane: 1st eliminated
The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program
Nego do Borel: 1st expelled
A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition
Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated
A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm
Erika Schneider: 3rd out
The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm
Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination
Lary Bottino: 5th out
The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm
Tati: 6th out
The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game
Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition
Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination
Valentina: 9th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm
Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination