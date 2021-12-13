Former participants come back and find workers at the Farm

Those eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) returned to Itapecerica da Serra this Sunday afternoon. There, they found the eight pawns who are still vying for the millionaire prize. The return is part of one of the dynamics of the final stretch of rural reality, the traditional secret friend.

Check photos of the reunion

The Farm: Former workers return to their headquarters in the final stretch

1 / 19 Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo returns for special activity Play/Playplus two / 19 Farm 2021: Sthe Matos is received with affection by Gui Araujo Play/Playplus 3 / 19 The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades during a special activity with ex-peons Play/Playplus 4 / 19 Farm 2021: Sthe Matos is received with affection by Dayane Mello Play/Playplus 5 / 19 The 2021 Farm: Valentina and Mussunzinho in activity Play/Playplus 6 / 19 The Farm 2021: Pedestrians meet for activity Play/Playplus 7 / 19 The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco and Tiago meet again Play/Playplus 8 / 19 The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro returns to headquarters Play/Playplus 9 / 19 The Farm 2021: MC Gui at work with ex-peons Play/Playplus 10 / 19 The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo returns to headquarters Play/Playplus 11 / 19 The Farm 2021: Mussunzinho during activity Play/Playplus 12 / 19 The 2021 Farm: Valentina and Mussunzinho in activity Play/Playplus 13 / 19 The 2021 Farm: Dayane Mello during activity Play/Playplus 14 / 19 The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino returns to activity Play/Playplus 15 / 19 Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana back to activity Play/Playplus 16 / 19 The Farm 2021: Erika back to activity Play/Playplus 17 / 19 The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraroa back to activity Play/Playplus 18 / 19 The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes at work with ex-peons Play/Playplus 19 / 19 Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla back to activity Play/Playplus

Last week, RecordTV confirmed that two former participants will not be present at the festivities: Fernanda Medrado and Nego do Borel.

Fernanda Medrado rang the bell and gave up on the rural reality show nine days after its debut. Before leaving, she explained that the pressure of the game, her fight with Rico Melquiades and the opinion of other pedestrians about her friendship with Dayane Mello would be motivating her to leave the program.

Nego do Borel was expelled after being accused of vulnerable rape for sleeping with Dayane Mello when she was drunk. During the night the two spent together, the pawn could be heard several times repelling the singer.

Liziane Gutierrez, the first to be eliminated from the edition, was not present in the secret friend. THE UOL contacted RecordTV to find out the reason for his absence, so far we have not had an answer.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality