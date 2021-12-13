Former participants come back and find workers at the Farm

Those eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) returned to Itapecerica da Serra this Sunday afternoon. There, they found the eight pawns who are still vying for the millionaire prize. The return is part of one of the dynamics of the final stretch of rural reality, the traditional secret friend.

The Farm: Former workers return to their headquarters in the final stretch

Last week, RecordTV confirmed that two former participants will not be present at the festivities: Fernanda Medrado and Nego do Borel.

Fernanda Medrado rang the bell and gave up on the rural reality show nine days after its debut. Before leaving, she explained that the pressure of the game, her fight with Rico Melquiades and the opinion of other pedestrians about her friendship with Dayane Mello would be motivating her to leave the program.

Nego do Borel was expelled after being accused of vulnerable rape for sleeping with Dayane Mello when she was drunk. During the night the two spent together, the pawn could be heard several times repelling the singer.

Liziane Gutierrez, the first to be eliminated from the edition, was not present in the secret friend. THE UOL contacted RecordTV to find out the reason for his absence, so far we have not had an answer.

