Former presenter of A Fazenda, Britto Jr sends indirect: “Suspicious reality”

Former presenter of A Fazenda, Britto Jr posted an indirect this Saturday (11) on a social network that many internet users linked to the reality show on Record. On several occasions, the journalist, who was in charge of the program from the first to the seventh season, from 2009 to 2014, made accusations against Rodrigo Carelli, director of the attraction.

“Realities should be divided into heaven and hell, and the participant can be played from one to the other by public decision”, published Britto Jr, on Twitter. “Reality should bring together unemployed artists competing for a spot in an attraction. Suspect Reality should have camera on the director’s body 24 hours a day, as with military police. They write down the tips there”, he added.

He went on: “Reality should have a host visiting the house live, in person, once a week. Are you taking notes? Today’s last tip: reality must have the presenter at ease replaying previous scenes live with the participants. Make good use of the tips!”.

In the replies to the tweet, many attributed the journalist’s speech to the rural reality show by Record. “Trash program. They made Dayane Melo a villain and didn’t show her anything good. I watched it on PlayPlus and had a very different perception of editing,” wrote one.

“You were the best presenter on the farm. To this day I haven’t got over his departure. His professionalism was impeccable. I loved your tip, because it’s difficult”, posted a follower. “It’s a manipulated program and loves to make the participants like villains, now their favorites there they put like angels”, added another.

Check out Britto Jr’s publications attributed to A Fazenda:

Britto Jr denounced Carelli’s moral harassment: “The Farm turned into a bunker”

In August, Britto Jr detonated Rodrigo Carelli, responsible for A Fazenda, Ilha Record and Power Couple, during a conversation with a Twitter follower. To the on the small screen, the presenter said that, as he has said in other previous interviews, he suffered psychological harassment from the director and this would have motivated his departure from the channel in 2016.

“This happened to me and I reported it to the management of the network, which did nothing. So, as time went by, I handed over the position… I turned this page a long time ago. And then it also happened to Mion, who cried at the air, culminating in his dismissal. Now, if it currently continues, I can’t say,” he said on Monday (16). Sought out, Record has not returned messages so far to say whether it will comment on the matter.

Britto also said that he just didn’t sue Bishop Edir Macedo’s radio station because he doesn’t have material evidence. “The Farm became a bunker for that director, who has the total omission of the directors of the station. They don’t even bother to go there. It’s comfortable for them,” he said.