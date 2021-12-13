Francisco, a priest for 52 years, with a dream and a smile in his heart

On December 13, 1969, Jorge Mario Bergoglio was ordained a priest: 52 years of priestly ministry lived under the sign of mercy, the joy of the Gospel and a prophetic vision of God’s plan.

Isabella Piro / Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

Mercy, dream, smile and gratitude: the 52 years of priestly ordination that Pope Francis completes this December 13 have these foundations that the Pontiff himself has repeatedly indicated to priests as instruments to better live their ministry. His vocation was born very young, at the age of 17, during a confession with a priest that the future Pontiff did not even know. It was September 21, 1953, liturgical memory of St. Matthew, the publican converted by Jesus, and in this penitential act, young Jorge experienced the mercy of God. “After the confession,” Francisco said on May 18, 2013 at the Pentecost Vigil in St. Peter’s Square with movements, new communities, associations and lay aggregations, “I felt that something changed. I was not the same. voice, a call: I was convinced that I should be a priest”. It is not surprising that his episcopal and later pontifical motto is precisely “Miserando atque eligendo” (“She looked to him with mercy and chose him”), ie an excerpt from a homily by St Bede the Venerable, which comments on the episode gospel of the vocation of St. Matthew. On December 13, 1969, Jorge Mario Bergoglio was ordained a priest by Archbishop Ramón José Castellano.

The apostolate of the “ear” and the healing of wounds

The call to mercy, a theme also of a special Jubilee lived between 2015 and 2016, frequently echoes in Francis’ speeches and in his exhortations to priests: “The priest is a man of mercy and compassion, close to his people and servant of all” , he told the parish priests of Rome on March 6, 2014. “Those who are wounded in their own lives, in any case, can find attention and listen to him (…) There are so many people hurt, due to material problems, scandals, even in the Church. People wounded by the illusions of the world… We priests must be there, close to these people. Mercy means healing wounds,” the Pope said. It is above all in the confessional that priests can dispense God’s mercy. Therefore, the Pope urged confessors to exercise “the apostolate of the ear”, not to be “with the whip in their hand”, but to “receive, listen and say that God is good and that God always forgives, that God never is tire of forgiving” (Angelus, February 14, 2021).

Prayer, Word and Bread

Rooted in prayer and charity, never detached from the faithful, never a mere functionary, but a selfless person devoid of “pre-constituted ideas”, the priest is “a man of God 24 hours a day, not a man of the sacred when using the vestments”. On September 15, 2018, in Palermo, during a meeting with clergy, religious and seminarians, the Pope emphasized that for the priest “the liturgy must be life, not remain a rite”. Therefore, it is essential to pray to Him of whom we speak, feed on the Word we preach, adore the Bread we consecrate, and do it every day. Prayer, Word and Bread, essential for every priest every day, essential for all consecrated men and women every day.

look beyond to recognize God

In the words of Francis, every priest must also be a dreamer, like Saint Joseph: “Not a ‘dreamer’ in the sense of one who has his head in the clouds, disconnected from reality”, he explained to the Community of the Pontifical Belgian College, received in audience on 18 of March 202, “but a man who knows how to look beyond what he sees: with a prophetic gaze, capable of recognizing God’s plan where others see nothing and, therefore, with a clear objective to strive for”. In practice, priests must “know how to dream the community they love, not limit themselves to wanting to preserve what exists, preserving and protecting are not synonymous! Rather, be ready to start from the concrete history of people to promote conversion and renewal in the missionary sense and to grow a community on the way, made up of disciples guided by the Spirit and moved by the love of God”. Priests, reiterated the Pontiff, must not be “supermen with dreams of grandeur”, but “shepherds with the smell of sheep”, that is, capable of dreaming of “an entire Church at service” and “a more fraternal and solidary world “, abandoning “self-affirmation” to place “God and people” at the center of life.

Convey hope to restless hearts

“The priest is a man who, in the light of the Gospel, spreads the taste of God around him and transmits hope to restless hearts,” added Francis. A hope that comes with a smile, that which comes from the joy of the Gospel: only together with the Lord, in fact, can priests be “apostles of joy, cultivating the gratitude of being at the service of their brothers and sisters and of the Church”. The joy indicated by the Pontiff is also diffused by the sense of humour: “A priest who has no sense of humour, nobody likes it, something is wrong”, he said on June 7, 2021, meeting with the community of the College of St. Louis of the French in Rome. “These great priests who laugh at others, at themselves and even at their own shadow: a sense of humor is one of the characteristics of holiness.” things with the spirit of a redeemed soul. It’s a human attitude, but it comes closest to God’s grace” (Interview with TV2000 and RadioInBlu, November 2016).

The powerful weapon of gratitude

Finally, Francis frequently invited priests to exercise gratitude and thanksgiving: “Gratitude is always ‘a powerful weapon'”, he writes in his Letter to the Priests on the occasion of the 160th anniversary of the death of the Holy Curé d’Ars. “Only if we are able to contemplate and give concrete thanks for all the gestures of love, generosity, solidarity and trust, as well as the forgiveness, patience, support and compassion with which we were treated, will we allow the Spirit to give us that fresh air capable of renewing , and not to mend, our life and mission”, keeping “the flame of hope alive”.