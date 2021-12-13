Free way to Botafogo? Elkeson leaves Guangzhou FC and says goodbye to China

After nine victorious years, the trajectory of Elkeson at China. the attacker and the Guangzhou FC entered into an agreement and signed the contract termination. He will arrive in Brazil in the next few days, where he will spend the end of the year festivities alongside his family before setting his new destination.

Seeking to build a competitive team in 2022, Elkeson is one of the great fans of the Botafogo. Sought by the board of alvinegro, the striker welcomes the return and would even accept lower salary. Elkeson wore the Glorioso jersey between 2011 and 2012 and scored 19 goals in 71 games.

The player arrived at Guangzhou in late 2012. In his first season, he achieved impressive numbers. He was champion and top scorer of the Chinese Superliga, with 24 goals. And do not stop there. Also in 2013, he was the team’s main player in winning the Asian Champions League, with the right to goals in the two final games.

The following year, the Chinese Superleague’s double title and artillery was repeated. This time, with 28 goals, a record in the history of the championship. To crown the beautiful year of 2014, he was chosen as the most valuable player (MVP) of the season.

In 2015, again as a protagonist, Elkeson helped Guangzhou win the three-time Superliga championship and the two-time champions of the Asian Champions League. At the end of the season, the forward transferred to Shanghai SIPG, recently promoted to the first division.

On the new team, Elkeson continued to record his name in local football history. In 2018, it won the first title in the history of the shanghai: the Chinese Superleague. The following year, it was time to lift the China Super Cup trophy for the first time.

The striker was missed by Guangzhou, who did everything for him to come back. Still in 2019, Elkeson returned, and, as a bonus, won yet another Chinese Superleague, his fifth in his career. Much dear to the country’s fans and officials, he was invited to become naturalized for the Chinese team.

“It was nine incredible, unforgettable years. I arrived in China at the end of 2012, in football with no world tradition, an unknown championship, but I bet it would work. Couldn’t have chosen better. I would like to thank everyone who received me and treated me very well since my arrival, the fans, the teammates who played with me… I grew up as an athlete and person, I helped in the development of the sport in the country and received this recognition. I leave with a feeling of accomplishment and a lot of gratitude. Now, I’m going to see my family, whom I haven’t seen for a long time, spend the holidays with my children, parents, wife and friends, and think calmly about my future”, he said.