French woman with fake vaccination certificate dies of Covid in hospital and doctors revolt | World

A 57-year-old woman, with no risk factors, died of a severe form of Covid-19 in early December at a hospital in the Paris region. She had purchased a fake anti-Covid vaccination certificate a few months earlier. The case, revealed this Saturday (11) by the French press, revolted doctors. They believe they could have saved the patient if they knew she wasn’t vaccinated.

The housewife, who had no comorbidity, was admitted to the Raymond-Poincaré hospital in Garches with mild Covid symptoms. She guaranteed that she was vaccinated and presented a vaccination certificate at the time of admission.

The document was fake. The certificate, purchased by her from a doctor in August, led the medical team to fail to adopt the appropriate Covid treatment for unvaccinated patients in time. Her health rapidly deteriorated and she died on Dec. 10, the hospital explained.

“I hope that this very sad story will impact people who walk around with a fake certificate and colleagues who issue fake certificates,” Djillali Annane, director of the hospital’s ICU, told France Info radio.

The patient’s husband, who was not named, reported that she contracted Covid-19 from her 13-year-old son. The teenager had been infected at school, reported to BFMTV. Faced with the worsening of her symptoms, she went to the emergency room of the Raymond-Poincaré hospital and lied, at the time of hospitalization, assuring that she had a complete vaccination.

The medical teams started the treatment, following the protocol applied to people vaccinated and without comorbidities.

But his health continued to deteriorate and “rapidly progressed to an acute respiratory syndrome.” Alerted by the seriousness of the case, the medical team performed several complementary tests, including a test to investigate antibodies against the coronavirus.

“It was the first time we saw a young woman, with no known comorbidities, vaccinated a priori, and who developed a severe form of the disease”, reports the director of the ICU.

False certificate to keep employment

It was the results of the antibody tests that revealed the fraud of the vaccination. The woman has never received any dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The information, revealed late, did not allow her to receive in time “neutralizing antibodies, effective in reducing the risk of disease progression”. The false vaccination certificate “does not protect against the virus and may falsely refer the doctor who takes care of you”, stressed the specialist.

The patient had bought the fake certificate so as not to lose her job as a receptionist, her husband admitted to the medical team. “If the doctors knew that my wife had not been vaccinated, she would have been saved. But she didn’t want me to say it. (…) because I was afraid of a lawsuit”, he explained to BFMTV.

The immunized husband said he could not convince the woman to get vaccinated. She chose to buy the fake vaccination certificate from a doctor who works in Nice. This practice was strongly criticized by the head of the ICU in Garches.

“To all my colleagues, who prescribe false vaccination certificates, I want to say that they are doing their patients a disservice and that they are cheating on them!”

Wanted, the doctor in Nice claims that his professional card was stolen. The press officer of the mayor of Nice confirmed the information and said that a complaint had been filed “against a city health center that reportedly issued hundreds of false health passports in recent months. An investigation has been opened.

The case is not isolated. Since the middle of the year, a health passport attesting to vaccination is required in France to exercise various professions and to attend various public places.

The French Social Security system identified around 36,000 fraudulent vaccination QR codes at the end of September.

In Dr. Djillali Annane’s service, there is “at least one other patient without antibodies, who has a severe form and continues to report having been vaccinated.”

The doctor insists on the need for patients to inform health professionals about the true vaccination situation to help decide on the appropriate treatment to be implemented.