From champions to fans: Tardelli and Luan reinforce the cry for Atlético-MG in the final: “Eternal affection” | athletic-mg

Seven years ago, they were in the field. And they were decisive in the final of the Copa do Brasil, against Cruzeiro, won by Atlético-MG. Back at Mineirão, Diego Tardelli and Luan are no longer wearing Galo’s shirt, but the feeling remains. The duo was rooting for Alvinegro in their quest for the competition’s double. They saw Alvinegro thrashing Athletico-PR by 4-0 in the first duel and a gigantic party from those in the stands.

Tardelli and Luan cheering for Atlético-MG at Mineirão

Tardelli, who was at Santos and did not renew his contract, took advantage of the moment without a link to another club to reinforce his identification with Atlético. In the stands of Mineirão, he met Reinaldo, another idol of the people of Alvinegro, and was applauded with the traditional “Tardelli, goal, goal, goal!”.

– It’s an honor to be here, at home. This was my home, always. Taking advantage of the vacation, I was able to bring my children, who asked me so much to come to the Brazilian Nationals, but understood that I was in another team. Now I had this opportunity – said the striker, who scored in the 2014 final.

“This affection will be eternal, this feeling of love that I have with the Atlético fans, the affection they have for me is for life. For the titles, goals, for my history. I’m in the club’s history, who knows I can come back and end my career here? It’s my biggest goal. Thinking ahead.”

Another who rocked the net in the 2014 decision, Luan was in Japanese football and is also currently out of a contract. He took the opportunity to come to Belo Horizonte and go to Mineirão.

– I haven’t slept well yet, due to the time difference. It’s very gratifying to come here and watch the game, my first time. I’m a fan of the club. Players are living a brilliant moment.

Luan cheers for Atlético-MG at Mineirão

About the future, Luan still has no definitions taken.