From head to toe: “Hulkmania” in Atlético-MG fans adds new color between black and white | athletic-mg

On the way to the final of the Copa do Brasil at Mineirão, the green mixed with the black and white of Atlético-MG fans once again. It’s “Hulkmania”. The match against Athletico-PR, this Sunday, is another event for the main player of Galo to be revered by the stands. And there is no lack of creativity.

Father with son in Hulk costume at Mineirão — Photo: Rodrigo Fonseca

From the child supporter, still on his lap, painted green by his father, called Hulkinho, to the mask of the superhero on the head of an adult fan. It’s even worth wearing gloves imitating the fists of the real Hulk, which the attacker himself used to celebrate a goal.

And not even the feet are left out of the tribute. A fan went to the stadium wearing a pair of socks from the character from the comics and movies.

Street vendors also ride the wave of success. They sell, in addition to the Atlético horse created by Fantástico, the Hulk’s stuffed animals. Besides the pirated shirts hanging on clotheslines for parallel trade, almost all with the number 7 on the front.

Hulk Figures — Photo: Fred Ribeiro

Hulk is the protagonist of Atlético Brazilian champion of 2021 and finalist of the Copa do Brasil. In the straight points, he took all possible individual awards, such as best striker, best player and top scorer (19) goals. He can try the same in the national knockout, he has seven goals and is the one who scored the most in the tournament.

About the affection of Atlético’s fans, the 7 shirt even commented to the ge:

– For us, it’s very rewarding. There are no words to thank. We have to be grateful for the recognition. And give back in the best possible way. I was there winning these awards, and talking to me, to God. “Do I really deserve all this?” We have to enjoy the moment, and never think I’m better than anyone else. My father taught me to treat everyone with respect, and always want the good – he said.

Athletic fan Antônio Santos, age 5 — Photo: Rodrigo Fonseca