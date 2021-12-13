Fuvest 2022: Candidates consider the 1st test of medium difficulty and highlight issues about the pandemic and Emicida’s lyrics | education

The first Fuvest 2022 candidates to leave the exam site this Sunday (12) at the Faculty of Economics and Administration (FEA) at USP, in the West Zone of São Paulo, considered that the entrance exam had average difficulty.

According to Fuvest, abstentions reached 13.7% of the approximately 110 thousand students registered for this first test. In the last edition there were 13.2% abstentions (see more here).

The students who took the exam also highlighted the strong presence of current themes in the questions, mainly related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The questions were well asked and well developed, many with the theme of Covid. The teachers already expected that it would drop a lot [pandemia], because that was our reality for the last two years,” said Giulio Campos, 17 years old.

2 of 3 Students take the Fuvest 2022 entrance exam to compete for a place at USP, in one of the FEA rooms, at the University of São Paulo (USP). — Photo: Tiago Queiroz/Estadão Content Students take the first phase of the Fuvest 2022 entrance exam to compete for a place at USP, in one of the FEA rooms, at the University of São Paulo (USP). — Photo: Tiago Queiroz/Estadão Content

Giulio is running for a place in the Advertising and Propaganda course, and says that reading the news daily, in addition to the traditional school materials, helped him to feel well prepared for the entrance exam.

“The test wasn’t very difficult. I expected a major difficulty, so I think my performance was good.”

The pandemic issues also caught the attention of 17-year-old coach Camila Melo.

“One of them had maps that related Covid mortality rates with the development of the regions,” he said.

3 of 3 Rapper Emicida in studio, recording album — Photo: Playback / Instagram Emicida The rapper Emicida in the studio, recording an album — Photo: Playback / Instagram Emicida

Camila, who took the test for the first time, also pointed out differences with Enem.

“The history test, mainly, I also found it very different from Enem’s. World War II and more themes from Europe fell.”

For Caio Aguiar Leonardo, 17, the surprise was a question of the text interpretation test that brought a song by rapper Emicida.

“I knew the lyrics so it was easy,” he said.

More than 100,000 candidates take the Fuvest test this Sunday (12)

Overall, he also found the test easier than he thought, but he struggled with some issues. “Chemistry found it very difficult.”

The Chemistry test was mentioned by many candidates as the most difficult, but it was the 16-year-old Fernanda Ricciardi most enjoyed taking. She has an affinity with the subject and intends to do Veterinary Medicine next year.

“I found the proof [no geral] much easier than they said it would be. On some issues I had difficulty, of course, but I think I did well,” he says.

The strong heat that hit the city of São Paulo this Sunday (12) was also the target of complaints from students. Due to the sanitary protocols of the pandemic, it was not allowed to turn on the air conditioning in the rooms, so that the windows were open to ventilate the environment.

“The heat interfered a lot. At the beginning of the race I was fanning myself, and then I went to the bathroom to splash water on my face. It was very stuffy”, says Fernanda Leal, 18 years old.

Candidate for the International Relations course, Fernanda considered the English and Geography exams the easiest.

The list of candidates for the second phase of the entrance exam will be released on December 20th. The long-awaited list of those approved in the competition should only be known in February 4th, according to the Fuvest calendar.

The proof and official feedback will be released from 19:00 on this Sunday (12).

First stage exam: December 12, 2021;

Disclosure of the list of convened teams and venues for the 2nd Phase: December 20, 2021

Second phase exams: January 16th and 17th, 2022;

Disclosure of the first approved list: February 4, 2022.