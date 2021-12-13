Fuvest 2022 entrance exam commented test

The Fuvest 2022 entrance exam had a total of 15,252 abstentions (13.7%) in relation to the 110,773 candidates enrolled. This number was half a percent higher compared to last year’s edition.

For the director of the Anglo Course, Daniel Perry, in general, it was a consistent test and followed the Fuvest quality standard.

“The level of difficulty was a little higher than in the previous edition, especially because of the math test, which is important perhaps to lower the cut-off score in the most popular careers,” said Perry.

Portuguese language

With classical grammatical issues (identification of syntactic function, semantic relationships between clauses) in addition to the traditional text interpretation. Considered by experts heard by the article as a conservative test and with grammatical questions simpler than last year.

Literature

“There were no extremely complex issues, but the candidate needed to have read and thought through the works to be able to arrive at the correct alternative. Compared to last year, it was calmer – and, in this sense, more contextualized”, said Marcelo Maluf, professor of Literature and Writing of the Pre-Entrance Exam Course at the Campinas Student Workshop (SP).

English

This year’s race had one more question. Last year there were seven questions. “This confirms the need for the English language today,” said teacher Regina Regina Azevedo, from Curso e ColégioObjecte. One issue she highlighted was one about restaurant delivery apps.

geography

The exam was of medium level compared to the 2021 exam. The exam presented questions about the environment, economy, population and physical geography. Highlights for topics such as: the movie Black Panther, vaccination and covid-19.

History

The discipline had a similar level to the test held last year. This year, there were no controversial themes, but a partial contextualization. There were no issues related to the pandemic. A quiz with classic themes.

Physics

“The test was well contextualized and surprised by not charging a pandemic. Following its pattern, Fuvest provided some important formulas, but made a mistake in question 54 (Type V test), where it forgot the speed in the alteration. I conclude that the test was fair and addressed different subjects”, said Wander Azanha, professor of Physics in the Pre-Entrance Exam Course at Oficina do Estudante de Campinas (SP).

Chemistry

Direct questions and with few calculations. The test was at the same level as last year (2021) with few contextualizations. There were no questions related to vaccination.

Math

The test had an average level of difficulty equivalent to the last edition. There was no controversial issue. “There were no questions of analytic geometry, complexes, probability, areas and similarities. It is not a rule, but these themes can be asked for in the 2nd phase”, said Marcelo da Silva Melo, Mathematics professor at the Course and ColégioObjecte.

Biology

THE proof brought more complex content and questions than those found in the last edition. The candidate encountered interdisciplinary issues with geography and chemistry that required analysis of images and graphics, in addition to issues that address current issues such as vaccination, the use of chloroquine and the cinematographic universe.