Fuvest 2022: see the official feedback from the first phase of the entrance exam | education

Fuvest released on Sunday night (12) the official feedback for the first phase of the 2022 entrance exam. The test will select candidates for 11,147 places in the undergraduate courses at the University of São Paulo (USP).

The exam lasted 5 hours and was applied in 35 cities in the state of São Paulo. There were 90 multiple-choice questions about biology, physics, geography, history, English, mathematics, Portuguese and chemistry, in addition to interdisciplinary questions.

Students heard by g1 they said that the test had medium difficulty and highlighted issues about the pandemic and rapper Emicida’s lyrics in the exam this Sunday (12).

2 de 2 Feedback from the 1st phase Fuvest event, held this Sunday (12) in the state of SP. — Photo: Reproduction Feedback from the 1st phase Fuvest event, held this Sunday (12) in the state of SP. — Photo: Reproduction

According to Fuvest, the 2022 contest had a total of 15,252 abstentions, 13.2% compared to the 110,773 candidates registered. According to the entity, there were more absentees this year than in the 2021 entrance exam, when 13.2% of candidates did not attend the test venues.

The list of summoned to the second phase of the entrance exam will be published in the December 20th. already the long awaited list of passersby in the contest should only be known on February 4th., according to the Fuvest calendar.

First stage exam: December 12, 2021;

Disclosure of the list of convened teams and venues for the 2nd Phase: December 20, 2021

Second phase exams: January 16th and 17th, 2022;

Disclosure of the first approved list: February 4, 2022.

The test for the first phase of the Fuvest 2021 entrance exam for admission to the University of São Paulo (USP) was held this Sunday (12) and had about 110,000 candidates enrolled, who participated in the exam with a special scheme with care for the prevention of Covid-19.

Because of the pandemic, the exam will be applied in 119 places this year, against 148 in 2020.

See Fuvest’s recommendations for the 2022 contest

Upon arrival at the test site:

Go to the classroom immediately;

Avoid staying in the hallway;

Wear the mask throughout your stay at school.

Upon arrival at the test application room:

Identify yourself: show your official document with photo to the auditor of the room. It is not necessary to deliver the document in the inspector’s hand. Avoid physical contact. Communicate only in an essential way;

show your official document with photo to the auditor of the room. It is not necessary to deliver the document in the inspector’s hand. Avoid physical contact. Communicate only in an essential way; Sit down: tag your wallet – there’s a personalized paper card with your name taped to it, and sit down. Avoid unnecessary traffic through the test room;

tag your wallet – there’s a personalized paper card with your name taped to it, and sit down. Avoid unnecessary traffic through the test room; Sanitize yourself: You’ll find a sachet of alcohol-soaked cloth on your desk. Open the sachet, get the cloth and sanitize your table. Dispose of this tissue in the trash;

Wear the mask throughout your stay at school;

Fuvest will provide an envelope for each candidate to put on their used mask if they want to change it while the exam is in progress;

The candidate will be able to freely use the alcohol gel available in the room, and must ask the inspector to take the bottle to him. The student can also bring their own alcohol gel;

Candidates will not be able to eat inside the exam application room. If you want to eat, you must ask the supervisor for permission and eat in a place demarcated by the school’s coordination. However, the time the candidate spends on food will not be replaced in the total time of the test;

Candidates will be able to leave the test rooms permanently only after 4 pm.

Student must not go to the test site in case of:

Suspected case of Covid-19

Covid-19 confirmed diagnosis as of January 1;

Contact confirmed case of Covid-19 after January 1st.

document of original identity

transparent pen of blue ink

Pencil or mechanical pencil, pencil sharpener and scratch pad

transparent ruler

Food and water. Due to biosafety regulations, drinking fountains may be banned and the ingestion of solid foods will take place outside the room.

Masks. Fuvest recommends that the candidate bring a reservation.