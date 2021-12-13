Fuvest 2022: teachers say the test had medium level of difficulty in the 1st phase, with current and well-formulated questions | education

Teachers of pre-university courses in São Paulo evaluated this Sunday (12) that the first phase of Fuvest was traditional, content and with many current issues. For teachers, the exam maintained the level of difficulty of recent years.

“It was a standard Fuvest race. Intelligent, creative and up-to-date, with very up-to-date topics, but which required training the candidate and mastering the concepts in all subjects”, said professor Vera Lúcia Antunes, pedagogical coordinator of the Objective course.

“The 2022 test followed the traditional Fuvest pattern, more content-oriented, but with surprises, presenting very contextualized issues”, said Daniel Cecílio, pedagogical director of the Student Workshop Course, in Campinas (SP).

“A ‘pandemic-style’ race, a little more complicated than last year. At the general level, it was a medium level test and it wasn’t a difficult test like Fuvest normally”, declared Anderson Bigon, strategic coordinator of the same Student Workshop.

“This exam followed the traditional Fuvest exam pattern, with an intermediate level of difficulty. Maybe it was a little more difficult than last year, maybe because of the level of preparation of students this year, compared to 2020 [primeiro ano de pandemia]”, analyzed the pre-university and assessment manager of SAS Education Platform, Vinícius Haidar.

Students reported to the g1 that this year’s exam addressed issues involving games and mobile apps such as TikTok in the English exam and the game Among Us in the Chemistry exam. They also claim that the pandemic has jeopardized preparation for the exam.

The list of summoned for the second phase of the entrance exam will be announced on December 20. already the long awaited approved list in the contest must be known only in February 4th, according to the Fuvest calendar (see below).

The Student Workshop course chose the most difficult questions for each subject, considering the type V test, applied this Sunday (12). The questions are as follows:

Grammar – question 18

Geography – question 62

English – question 48

Physics – question 54

Literature – question 24

History – question 83

Biology – question 11

Chemistry – question 78

Mathematics – question 37

See the analysis of teachers by discipline:

The Portuguese Language test had 17 questions, 9 of which were text interpretation. Professor José Ferreira, from the SEB Group, called the attention of the fact that there were no controversial topics, texts very well chosen and with a medium degree of difficulty, the same as last year, compared to previous years.

“The test was not so complicated, when Fuvest’s Portuguese language test always stood out as a very complicated test. I missed questions that required reading the works, after all, they require reading 9 books. There were only 4 questions and they do not need to read the works or knowledge of the plot, only theoretical knowledge that can be acquired in classes,” said Ferreira.

“It proves very clear about what the text says, with a large amount of more current texts. Addressed issues such as fitness, book rating. These are extremely current themes. In the literature test, not all nine books on the list fell, but O ‘Quincas Borba’ (Machado de Assis) and ‘Message’ (Fernando Pessoa) were present. But there was one issue that the student needed to distinguish at least five books from the list. Very well prepared test and very honest with the students”, evaluated Professor Serginho Henrique, from the Goal.

For Professor Pietro Escobar, the test had an average level, where the student who was well prepared was pleasantly surprised. According to him, the questions were very straightforward and with few calculations.

“The chemistry test was at the same level as last year (2021) and in other years, with few contextualizations. Some topics were missing, such as electrochemistry and stoichiometry, but the other expected subjects were well addressed. There were no related issues. about vaccination. I conclude that the test was complete, very clear and concise,” he said.

“It was an exam with short and direct statements. The examiner already spoke directly what he wanted. Only three questions with calculations and many simple ones, with no decimal places. Medium level test in general, with easy and difficult questions, but with many topics covered”, said teacher Gabriela Toti.

“The test was well contextualized and surprised by not charging a pandemic. Following its pattern, Fuvest provided some important formulas, but made a mistake in question 54 (Type V test), where it forgot the speed in the alternative. I conclude that the test was fair and approached different subjects”, declared professor Wander Azanha.

“Overall, it was a demanding test, with feasible issues, but some difficult ones. We noticed some easy issues such as scales, numbering systems, the issue of videos and the gas station, which would be resolved by proportion. However, the classic fell out, such as the issue of polynomials and polyhedra, which is part of spatial geometry. There was more plane geometry than special’, stated professor Marcelo da Silva Melo, from ColégioObjecte.

According to professor Frederico Braga, from SEB Lafaiete de Ribeirão Preto, the Mathematics test in 2022 had a medium level of difficulty to low, without any controversial issue.

“Among some topics covered very clearly we had: combinatorial analysis, polynomials, arithmetic progression, convex polyhedra, first degree problems, percentage, arcs of circumference, among others. Several subjects traditionally present in past tests did not appear, for example, Probabilities, equations of straight and circles, functions, areas of plane figures etc”, he stated.

According to Professor Daniel Cecílio, from the Student Workshop, in Biology there was a question about the use of chloroquine, a very current issue, according to him.

“The appearance of the cinematographic universe, with the film Pantera Negra, by Marvel, caught our attention a lot, in an interdisciplinary issue of Biology with Geography. In general, the level of difficulty in all subjects was similar to the previous edition and without any questions polemics,” he declared.

The 2022 test addressed the various themes of the discipline, covering Cytology, Genetics, Evolution, Human Physiology, Ecology and Botany, according to Fernando Roma, professor of Biology at SEB Lafaiete School.

“The emphasis was on Cytology, with three questions on the subject. The texts of the statements were short and the texts of the alternatives were well elaborated, without the famous “pranks”. The subject of vaccination, much awaited, was not addressed. previous years, the test had a similar level of difficulty and the time to resolve the questions was sufficient. No controversial issues or doubtful answers,” he said.

“This year, there were no controversial themes and there is a partial contextualization. It was noted the absence of issues dealing with women’s participation in historical processes. There were no historical issues related to the pandemic. In short, there is evidence with classic themes, partially conceptual and that allow for a good selection of candidates for the 2nd phase”, said Professor Felipe da Costa Melo.

According to Professor Dario Francisco Feltrin, the test also presented several contextualized questions with themes involving the environment, economy, population and physical geography.

“The test presented a very varied distribution of subjects, with emphasis on the film Black Panther. And also a question related to vaccination and Covid-19 (question 6 of the Type V test). Overall, the Geography test presented great complexity and specific knowledge of some contents, in addition to a high degree of contextualization, varying traditional and classic issues with current events,” he stated.

“A mid-level test. Compared to last year’s test, the themes were better distributed, with current issues. There were no controversial issues, but question 62 (of the Type V test) presented a degree of technical complexity, as terms little talked about the Sizigia tide, quadratura and others”, he added.

First stage exam: December 12, 2021;

Disclosure of the list of convened teams and venues for the 2nd Phase: December 20, 2021

Second phase exams: January 16th and 17th, 2022;

Disclosure of the first approved list: February 4, 2022.