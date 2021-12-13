G7 warns Russia of ‘massive consequences’ if attacking Ukraine

Economic group met in Liverpool to debate military movement in Eastern Europe

Reproduction/ Twitter @G7 G7 meeting takes place in Liverpool, England



The economic powers of the G7 sent message to Russia this Sunday, 12, to reduce its military escalation near the border against the Ukraine, warning of “massive consequences” should an invasion take place. Ministers of Foreign Affairs of United States, Great Britain and other countries, with the head of foreign affairs of the European Union, issued a joint statement on the case. “Any use of force to change borders is strictly prohibited under international law. Russia should have no doubts that further military aggressions against Ukraine would have massive consequences and serious response costs,” the statement said. The meeting between the countries took place in Liverpool, England.

Moscow has denied plans to attack Ukraine and accuses Kiev of its own aggressive projects. The idea of ​​the G7 is not to intervene with a military response, but to focus on tough sanctions that would affect the Russian economy, not just individuals. In an interview with American journalists, Joe Biden stressed that attacking Russia is out of the question. Other issues such as China’s flexibility in the Indo-Pacific region and the nuclear agreement with Iran were also on the agenda of the G7 meeting, which has representatives from the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.