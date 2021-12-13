Gabriel Boric: who is the 35-year-old leftist candidate who challenges the ‘Chilean Bolsonaro’

  • Marcia Carmo
  • From Buenos Aires to BBC News Brasil

Gabriel Boric

Credit, EPA/Alberto Valdes

Photo caption,

Gabriel Boric, 35, competes in the second round of the Chilean presidential election with right-wing candidate José Antonio Kast

Boric (pronounced “Borich”) is defined even by his staunchest critics as conciliatory and open to dialogue. But these opponents emphasize, however, their “little experience” and the presence of the Communist Party in their party alliance. His allies, in turn, note that he is “a political animal” with “social sensitivity” who has a team culture and leadership attitude.

Watching his participation in presidential debates, in the first round, and in journalistic interviews, it would be possible to add that the presidential candidate does not usually get angry or even blushed or signal some kind of tension even in the face of questions that could complicate his election.

That’s what happened, for example, on Wednesday night (8), when a TVN journalist, from Santiago, pointed out his supposed change of speech in relation to immigrants, since he started to say that he would expel illegals, an act that rather he disapproved emphatically.

