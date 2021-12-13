Gabriel Boric: who is the 35-year-old leftist candidate who challenges the ‘Chilean Bolsonaro’

Marcia Carmo

From Buenos Aires to BBC News Brasil

6 hours ago

Credit, EPA/Alberto Valdes Photo caption, Gabriel Boric, 35, competes in the second round of the Chilean presidential election with right-wing candidate José Antonio Kast

Boric (pronounced “Borich”) is defined even by his staunchest critics as conciliatory and open to dialogue. But these opponents emphasize, however, their “little experience” and the presence of the Communist Party in their party alliance. His allies, in turn, note that he is “a political animal” with “social sensitivity” who has a team culture and leadership attitude.

Watching his participation in presidential debates, in the first round, and in journalistic interviews, it would be possible to add that the presidential candidate does not usually get angry or even blushed or signal some kind of tension even in the face of questions that could complicate his election.

That’s what happened, for example, on Wednesday night (8), when a TVN journalist, from Santiago, pointed out his supposed change of speech in relation to immigrants, since he started to say that he would expel illegals, an act that rather he disapproved emphatically.

Chile has received a strong presence of Venezuelan immigrants. “I will not be like Donald Trump. This is a humanitarian issue. But we have to build immigration crossings at the border and those who arrive must have visas issued in their countries of origin,” Boric said, looking for a tightrope walker.

One of his emblematic phrases is: “I’m a supporter that the press has to upset power.” The candidate’s latest statements and political gestures, during the second round campaign, indicate that he intends to attract other sectors of the electorate, in addition to the left.

His challenge, in the final stretch of the campaign for Presidential Palace La Moneda, is to demonstrate and convince that he will also govern for the center and right-wing electorates.

“Gabriel has a candidacy profile linked to youth and represents hope. But no person wins an election with his niche alone and Gabriel knows that. Therefore, he also addresses issues such as public security and immigration,” said the professor of political sciences from the Diego Portales Carolina Garrido Silva University, from the Latin American Network of Politologists.

Credit, REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido Photo caption, José Antonio Kast got 27.9% of the votes in the first round and Gabriel Boric, 25.8%. Polls showed that Boric would beat the opponent on the right, but by a narrow margin

immigration and security

When asked what his mistake in campaigning in the first round, Boric said it was not having highlighted the security issue in his government program. Security was one of the main banners of his political adversary.

But despite highlighting these themes – immigration and security, in addition to a greater focus on the economy and job creation -, Boric said that, if elected, the role of the government and the State is to ensure that “the laws are respected”. “Yes, we cannot support vandalism,” he said this week, in another message to those who did not.

But he made it clear that he does not intend to follow the line defended by the current government of President Sebastián Piñera and by Kast, with, for example, the strong presence and repression by military police in the south of the country, where there is conflict over land involving Mapuches.

In an interview with BBC News Brasil, former candidate Marcos Enríquez Ominami, who received almost 8% of the vote and supports Boric’s election in the second round, said that the presidential candidate is “pragmatic”, “a man of dialogue, moderate and an animal political”.

But, he notes, he has the challenge of “mobilizing Chileans for democracy”, since voter turnout in elections remains low – in the first round, only about 47% voted. That is, more than 40% marked abstention.

Boric and Ominami met the day after the vote, when the presidential candidate began seeking support beyond his base in an attempt to beat Kast in the second round.

With the Chilean political chessboard in constant motion before the vote, senator Manuel José Ossandon, from the governing Renovação Nacional (RN), said he will vote for the right-wing candidate because he is critical of the PC, which is part of Boric’s coalition.

In his assessment, the CP is more to the left than that which was part of the government of former president Michelle Bachelet (2006-2010). “Between Kast a lake separates us and between me and Boric an ocean separates us,” he said, speaking of Santiago.

Ossandon added, however, that he should be “fair” in acknowledging that the opponent “is moderate” and disapproves of “more radical” governments in Latin America, such as Venezuela and Nicaragua, although the same is not true, he says, in sectors of your coalition.

Credit, boric Photo caption, When asked what his mistake was in the campaign in the first round, Boric said it was not having highlighted the issue of security in his government program.

student leader

A deputy in his second term, candidate Boric, with ancestors from Croatia and Catalonia, was president of the Student Federation of the University of Chile and one of the symbolic faces of the Chilean youth’s demonstrations in defense of education and for a new constitution. Despite having received reforms in democratic times, the Magna Carta in force dates back to 1980, from the time of dictator Augusto Pinochet (1915-2006).

Faced with the pressure of that tsunami of demonstrations in 2019, and after a plebiscite, which had the support of Boric and rejection by Kast, a Constituent Assembly was set up to discuss the new constitution. The profile of the Assembly, presided over by an indigenous leader and the equal number of seats for men and women, is seen as more associated with the left-wing presidential candidate than with the right-wing one in the race for La Moneda presidential palace.

His choice to run for the presidency, at a convention that seemed to have the Communist Party pre-candidate, Daniel Jadue, as his favorite, surprised sectors of Chilean politics.

Boric’s trajectory – who supported the same-sex marriage law passed this week – places him, almost constantly, in the face of the challenge of showing that, if elected, he will govern not only for his left-wing voters, but also for other Chileans in the country of about 19 million inhabitants.

“Boric was instrumental in promoting the new constituent. In addition to talking to the base, he spoke to the right. This shows that he has a dialogue with various sectors and leadership capacity,” said Carolina Garrido Silva, who will vote for the candidate.

Feminist

After the result of the first round, he spoke to Chileans surrounded by women, a clear sign of his support for the feminist movements and the greater presence of women in political decisions and in the sphere of work.

Boric received 25.8% of the votes and Kast, 27.9%. Recent polls indicated that he would defeat the opponent on the right, but others indicated a tie, possible vote-by-vote count and uncertain outcome. In an attitude that was seen as an “approach to the center” and “a political game”, he displayed public satisfaction with the support of more traditional politicians in the country.

This was the case of former center-left president Ricardo Lagos, who gained strong notoriety when he said “no”, raising his index finger, to the continuation of Pinochet, in the 1988 referendum, and ruled Chile between 2000 and 2006. In his Michelle Bachelet, currently at the United Nations, was Minister of Defense and later her successor in the Presidency.

Boric said that, despite differences with Lagos, he respects him, and not just for that “no” that moves him, he said, every time he remembers.

The approach was seen as yet another gesture of its move towards the center, despite the erosion of the Concertación coalition, of which Lagos and Bachelet were part, and which confirmed the weakness of the center in this presidential election, with two extremely opposed candidates – Boric and Kast.

The sectors more to the left viewed with reservations this sympathy for historic politicians with a more central ideology. In addition to Lagos, Boric has the support of center candidate Yasna Provoste, from Democracy Cristiana (DC), who was part of the Concertación.

The interpretation is that the 2019 protests had marked the path of a “break” with traditional politics and left-of-center governments, but that the final stretch to the presidency highlighted Boric’s need to broaden the political spectrum.

Credit, EPA/Alberto Valdes Photo caption, Deputy was one of the symbolic faces of the Chilean youth demonstrations in defense of education and for a new constitution in Chile

Gabriela Mistral

Those demonstrations, which led to the convening of the plebiscite for the holding of the Constituent Assembly, took place in the emblematic Praça Itália, where the image of the Chilean military man Manuel Baquedano, protagonist of the main wars in which Chile was involved in the 19th century, is located.

Criticizing him was almost unthinkable before the 2019 demonstrations, when his statue was eventually removed from the square.

In an interview on TVN, when asked who should be in the square, Boric said he knew of the importance of the military for the country’s history, but that the writer Gabriela Mistral could be there – poetess and Nobel Prize for Literature.

And again he used his conciliatory profile. “But this is my personal opinion and everything can be discussed.”