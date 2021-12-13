Gabriel Casagrande wins unprecedented title in Stock Car | stock car

Gabriel Casagrande joined this Sunday for the select group of champions in the history of Stock Car. The pilot arrived in Interlagos for the last stage of the year as championship leader and confirmed his favoritism. Casagrande secured the unprecedented title with two podium finishes in third place.

– I said that I would treat the race as if it were another one and that’s what I did. I’m very happy – summed up Casagrande, still emotional after the conquest.

1 of 1 Gabriel Casagrande celebrates on top of car after title of Stock — Photo: Reproduction Gabriel Casagrande celebrates on top of car after title of Stock — Photo: Reproduction

Thiago Camilo, who on Saturday said goodbye to the possibility of the long-awaited first Stock title by losing pole, won the first race, followed by Daniel Serra, who took second place. It is worth noting that Camilo equals Cacá Bueno’s seven wins at Interlagos with this result.

The podium in the second race was formed by Ricardo Maurício, in the highest place, and Ricardo Zonta, in second place. Casagrande repeated the third position. With the results, the driver of car 83 closed the season with 14 podiums.

It is also important to remember that the victory was also celebrated by Mauro Vogel. This is because despite being an experienced team leader, the personality of Brazilian motorsport also conquers the first title of his career this year.

Concerned about avoiding accidents and staying on the track, Gabriel Casagrande, who had the pole, made a conservative start. He ended up being overtaken right away by Thiago Camilo, who already had no chance of winning the title, took the risk and advanced on the outside, leaving the third to the first position.

Daniel Serra, the Vogel driver’s only opponent in the season’s dispute, started in second and stayed behind Casagrande after Thiago Camilo overtook. The three-time Stock Car champion, however, soon regained second place.

Serra passed Casagrande at the pit stop. The two pit-stop together. And with a short delay in changing tires for the Vogel team, Daniel resumed his position. For very little, in fact, Daniel Serra did not get the victory of the race. That’s because he hit the overtaking button on the final stretch and for only 220 thousandths he couldn’t beat Thiago Camilo at the flag.

With the inversion of the grid, Gabriel Casagrande started in eighth in the second race. And once again the pilot had a very technical performance. With the opponent Daniel Serra emboldened at the start, Casagrande remained on the track with speed and prudence, winning naturally.