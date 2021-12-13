Galo announces agreement with Adidas for three years, starting in the 2nd half of 2022 – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Publicity/Athletic



Adidas will be a supplier of athletic equipment for Atlético, from the second half of 2022, in place of the French company Le Coq Sportif, which has been manufacturing Rooster uniforms since 2019. The agreement was announced by the club on Monday (13).

The contract starts on July 1st of next year and will be valid until December 2025. Galo and the German company meet again after almost four decades. Between 1983 and 1985, Adidas stamped its logo on the shirt of the club alvinegro.

Despite the satisfaction with the result delivered by Le Coq Sportif, the change of sporting material supplier is one of the topics of the Galo management project for the growth and expansion of the club’s brand. Adidas, as a globalized brand in the world of sport, fits into what the dome alvinegra aims at.

“The agreement with Adidas reinforces our commitment to associate the Galo brand with world leaders. The brand will contribute so that more fans, in various parts of the world, can access Atlético products,” President Sérgio Coelho told club website.

Adidas Senior Director of Marketing Daniela Valsani said she “believes in the strength of the partnership” and projected: “We are eager to show fans our product portfolio.”

