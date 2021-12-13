Galo: Diego Costa brings family to Mineirão for the final, and brother comments on the forward’s future – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético



After being Brazilian champion in recent weeks, forward Diego Costa will have the chance to raise another title with Galo: the Copa do Brasil. And for the first game of the final against Athletico-PR, in Mineirão, the striker brought his family from Sergipe to follow the game directly from Mineirão.

In an interview with Itatiaia Radio, before the start of the match, Diego Costa’s brother, Jair, spoke about the forward’s return to Brazil and commented on Diego Costa’s stay at Atlético.

It is worth remembering that, after the match against Bragantino, for the Brasileirão, the shirt 19 alvinegro declared to the radio 98 FM that he didn’t know if he would stay at Rooster.

“I hope he stays at Atlético. I hope he manages to finish the contract that was signed, but let’s see what happens. As he said, anything can happen. But I think his thoughts are Rooster today, it’s focused on the two games in the final, on bringing another title to the club. And the future belongs to God,” he said.

Diego Costa’s mother, Dona Josi, also spoke with reporter Thiago Reis. Check out the full interviews:

Check out Atlético’s main news on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel