Gasly celebrates 5th place in Abu Dhabi and congratulates Verstappen

Pierre Gasly ended a great season with a golden key, in another good performance with fifth place in the Abu Dhabi GP, disputed this Sunday (12). The French driver had an excellent year in 2021 for AlphaTauri, and managed to secure ninth place in the Drivers’ World Championship, even surpassing the 100 points barrier: he scored 110. After the race, Gasly celebrated the result at Yas Marina and highlighted the season of Faenza’s squid.

“I’m extremely happy to finish fifth today, it’s the best way to finish this year,” celebrated Gasly. “It has been a fantastic season, the most successful for the team in 15 years, we scored a lot of points and had many outstanding moments”, he highlighted.

Gasly helped keep AlphaTauri in contention for fifth place in the Constructors’ World Cup against Alpine until the end, but the team was unable to hold onto that spot. Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon were seasons below Pierre, in tenth and 11th places in the championship, respectively. However, they were more balanced than Red Bull’s B team — 81 points for the Spaniard, 74 for the French, and just 32 for the Japanese.

Gasly also took the opportunity to praise Max Verstappen for winning the world title. Drivers of the same generation, Dutch and French race together from the lower categories of motorsport. They were even Red Bull’s own teammates, before Pierre was relegated again to AlphaTauri — in which he seems to have found himself again.

“We’ve focused on ourselves in every race and I think we’ve performed really well this season so I’m really proud of everyone,” said the Frenchman. “I’m happy for Max [Verstappen], we grew up running together, we knew he would be world champion one day and he managed it today”, he praised.

Finally, the French driver congratulated Honda for winning the title, in the Japanese automaker’s last year in Formula 1. Pierre recalled the complicated start of the company in the hybrid era, in completely failed seasons at McLaren. “It was very deserved and I’m also happy for Honda,” continued Gasly. “After all the years of hard work they managed to win the championship in their final year.

