Germany, Canada and Mexico to fight back union electric car

The Biden government has started its electric offensive with force and this is generating dissatisfaction from both some automakers and the governments of friendly countries, which are now threatening the US with a trade war.

The story begins with President Joe Biden’s decision to partner with the powerful UAW union in the process of electrifying the American auto industry.

In that case, the creation of an extra federal bonus for cars made by union workers created a situation that could have international implications for the US.

Under the proposal of the American government, the electric car made by a unionized factory will have a tax incentive of US$12,500, while non-union vehicles will receive US$8,000.

This clearly creates an imbalance in the American reality, where some manufacturers do not have union employees, especially brands that emerged from startups such as Tesla, Amazon and Rivian.

Even traditional automakers are against such as BMW, Hyundai, Toyota and Honda. Now, the governments of Germany, Canada and Mexico threaten the US with retaliation against the “union” electric car.

These countries regard differentiation as unfair competition, as US-made cars by union factories will earn an extra $4,500. This will benefit the Big Three, leaving other domestic and foreign automakers out.

In addition, it directly impacts sales of imported electric cars from Canada and Mexico, as well as Germany. In the latter, manufacturers urged to avoid a trade war, but complain about fiscal inequality, which does not exist in the country.

In the US, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen do not have unionized factories. Canada and Mexico classify the incentive as “discriminatory”.

The two countries are studying legal actions against the US government, including charges of violating the North American trade agreement.

Although Biden’s action seeks to favor American and unionized production, part of the fire will fall directly on Ford, which produces electric cars in Mexico.

In that country, the government points to unemployment that can “generate additional migratory pressures”.

GM produces electric commercials in Canada and Chrysler plans to do the same in the Ontario region. In the south, Mexico will still receive GM production in that case.

At the moment, it is not known whether the bill in the US Congress will actually pass or whether there will be changes in the text, however, the situation could have the opposite effect of what the White House wants, delaying electrification in the US.

[Fonte: Financial Times/DW/Reuters]