Gkay discovers that he won a R$59,000 watch: “I thought about selling”

posted on 12/12/2021 11:13 AM



(credit: Reproduction Instagam @gessicakayane)

Digital influencer Gkay still reaps the profits from Gkay’s Farofa, birthday celebration that lasted three days and collected gossip on behalf of famous guests. Now, she has discovered among those present a box from the Rolex watch brand. The treat was delivered by Shirleyson Kaisser, entrepreneur and digital influencer.

Witty, Gkay made a series of stories showing surprise with the gift: a watch from the Oyster Perpetual Lady-Datejust line in steel and gold valued at R$59 thousand. “I was looking at the gifts I got at ‘Farofa’… Guys, I swear, it seems like a joke. I got a Rolex. I don’t know what to say, because I got a Rolex”, begins the influencer .

Gkay says that he thought he was being a prankster and that there wasn’t a watch inside the box. “Kaisser, my son… Guys, when this man’s birthday comes, what, for God’s sake? I don’t know what to say. Kaisser, I’ll just send you a little gift, okay, on yours?”, joked.

“I considered selling it. I won’t deny it to you. I considered selling it to pay my bills”, even said Gkay, who soon clarified that it was a joke and that he would not sell the gift.