Globo and WSL sign partnership to broadcast the main surfing competitions in the world | surfing

As of 2022, sportv returns to be the home of surfing in Brazil. The partnership signed between Globo and the World Surf League (WSL) is valid from 2022 to the end of 2024 and provides for a multiplatform coverage, with developments on TV Globo, Globoplay, ge and Canal OFF, to follow the best tubes, airs and batteries of the modality, which has Brazilian athletes among the best in the world. In addition to the Championship Tour (CT), the agreement also includes exclusive TV rights to the Challenger Series (CS), access category; the Big Wave (BW) and Longboard Tour (LT) events – as well as the screening of series and documentaries produced by WSL Studios. Even with the partnership, WSL will continue to show competitions on its own digital platforms.

Gabriel Medina is three-time world surfing champion — Photo: Pat Nolan/World Surf League via Getty Images

In addition to giving visibility to competitions on open, pay, internet and streaming TV, Globo will use all of its experience in broad coverage across all platforms, bringing unique visibility and reach to the sport and to athletes Brazilians, who are now part of the world surfing elite.

– We are very happy to have WSL back in the Globo portfolio. We have successful partnerships in the main sports – such as football, volleyball, basketball – and surfing could not be left out because it is linked to our strategic objectives. It is a democratic sport, which has Brazilian athletes as the main world idols and has been conquering even more fans in the country after recent achievements: Italo Ferreira’s gold in the sport’s debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Gabriel Medina’s three-time world championship and the Tatiana Weston-Webb’s world runner-up. Our multi-platform coverage will bring more visibility to the sport, offering relevant content to thousands of surfing fans across the country, in addition to attracting new consumers to the modality – emphasizes Eduardo Gabbay, director of sports channels at Globo.

Olympic champion Ítalo Ferreira is one of Brazil's standouts in the sport — Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

All CT stages will be broadcast free of charge on Globoplay until the round of 16 and sportv transmits the heats exclusively from the quarter finals onwards. When a Brazilian athlete wins a stage, TV Globo shows flashes in its programming. The Saquarema stage, in Rio de Janeiro, which will be back on the calendar in 2022, is guaranteed special coverage of all channels. ge follows the competitions in real time, with videos of the main maneuvers and the best moments. And Canal OFF continues to follow the daily lives of some Brazilian surfing idols, such as Gabriel Medina, Italo Ferreira, Tatiana Weston-Webb and Filipe Toledo.