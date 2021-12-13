Globo movies from 12/13 to 12/17

The movies from this week’s Afternoon Session will bring a lot of entertainment to the audience. The feature films are of drama, comedy and adventure, and are shown from Monday to Friday, at 3:15 pm, and are shown after the rerun of “O Cravo ea Rosa”. Write down the schedule for the next few days – December 13th to 17th – in the diary.

Monday, December 13 – Films from this week’s Afternoon Session

The Monday afternoon session brings to the movie “Hotel Transylvania 2”, a continuation of the 2012 animation. Now, Mavis, is married to the human Jonathan and is already the mother of little Dennis. When the boy turns 5 years old, the couple decides to travel and leave the child in the care of his grandfather, Count Drácula. Hoping that the grandson is also a vampire, the earl begins to test the child’s abilities.

Original title: Hotel Transylvania 2

cast of voice actors: Alexandre Moreno, Fernanda Barone, Mckeidy Lisita, Arthur Salerno, Mauro Ramos, Marcelo Garcia, Jorge Lucas, Miriam Ficher, Reginaldo Primo, Luiz Carlos Persy, Marco Ribeiro, Guilherme Briggs, Elcio Romar, Mario Monjardim Filho, Mariana Dondi, Sheila Dorfman , Monica Rossi

Direction: Genndy Tartakovsky

Nationality: American

Gender: Animation and Fantasy

Year: 2015

Time: 3:15 pm

Tuesday, December 14 – Make-believe What Happens

On Tuesday, Rede Globo will show the movie “Skeeter”, starring Adam Sandler. In the film, the character likes to tell stories to his niece when putting the girl to sleep, but one day he realizes that everything he says to the girl starts to come true. So, he then proceeds to use this strange phenomenon to get that edge and get everything he ever wanted.

Original title: Bedtime Stories

Cast: Adam Sandler, Keri Russell, Guy Pearce, Russell Brand, Richard Griffiths, Teresa Palmer

Direction: Adam Shankman

Nationality: American

Gender: comedy

Year: 2008

Time: 3:15 pm

Wednesday, December 15 – Films from this week’s Afternoon Session

Based on a true story, the film from the Wednesday afternoon session features a 2009 event that took place in the United States. In “Sully,” Captain Chesley ‘Sully’ Sullenberger saved the lives of 155 passengers in an emergency landing.

Title Original: sully

Cast: Tom Hanks, Aaron Eckhart, Laura Linney, Anna Gunn

Direction: Clint Eastwood

Nationality: American

Gender: biographical drama

Year: 2016

Time: 3:15 pm

Thursday, December 16 – A Really, Really Crazy Christmas

The Afternoon Session is already in the end-of-the-year mood and on Thursday the program will show “A Very, Very Crazy Christmas”. The film tells the story of the Kranks family, who are used to spending Christmas together. But this time, Blair, Luther and Nora’s daughter, will volunteer in Peru and won’t be home during the holidays. So as not to let his wife get discouraged this time of year, he decides to take a trip with Nora and “skip Christmas”. When they decide not to decorate the house for the commemorative date, which could prevent the neighborhood from winning the traditional Christmas decoration contest, they get into trouble with the neighbors. Plus, Blair suddenly decides she’s going home for Christmas.

Original title: Christmas with the Kranks

Cast: Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan Aykroyd, M. Emmet Walsh, Elizabeth Franz, Erik Per Sullivan

Direction: Joe Roth

Nationality: American

Gender: comedy

Year: 2004

Time: 3:15 pm

Friday, December 17th – Films from This Week’s Afternoon Session

To close the week’s film schedule, Globo is going to show the national film “Fala Sério, Mãe”, with Ingrid Guimarães and Larissa Manoela. The film is based on the book by Thalita Rebouças and shows the relationship between mother and daughter of Maria Lourdes (Larissa Manoela) and Angela Cristina (Ingrid Guimarães) since the girl was a baby. Now a teenager, things with Maria Lourdes at home are not as easy as they used to be.

Cast: Ingrid Guimaraes; Marcelo Laham; Larissa Manoela; Cristina Pereira

Direction: Pedro Vasconcelos

Nationality: Brazilian

Gender: comedy

Year: 2017

Time: 3:20 pm

