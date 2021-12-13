GloboNews joker on ibope, Andréia Sadi says ‘no’ to CNN Brasil for the 2nd time· TV News

One of the most influential journalists in Brazil, Andréia Sadi will not leave GloboNews. CNN Brasil tried for the second time to hire the reporter to be one of the new programming for 2022, but the conversations went no further. And by Andréia’s wish, who is happy in the current company.

Today, Andréia is a key player in the news channel of the main channel in Brazil. And it should gain even more space next year, because of the coverage of the election for the presidency of the Republic, which promises to be one of the disputed ones in history.

According to the TV news, CNN Brasil sounded out the journalist and proposed a format very much like Andréia, with live news gathering and behind-the-scenes information, in full prime time – the most popular track on the grid.

Andréia thanked him, but preferred to continue with her work at GloboNews. The journalist did not want to make an “auction” for her services and made it clear to those interested in her pass that she does not intend to change companies anytime soon, due to the respect Globo shows her.

Today, the journalist is a wild card in the audience: whenever she goes on air, the numbers go up. To reinforce César Tralli’s 18:00 Edition against the start of Jovem Pan News last month, the news channel placed the journalist on the program — and kept the lead by hand.

The talk show Em Foco also tends to raise the channel’s ratings, even though it airs at around 11:30 pm. Last Wednesday (8), for example, the attraction scored 0.50 point, although it received an audience with 0.38. The program was deputy general leader among all closed TV attractions, only behind the Multishow Award.

It is the second time that CNN Brasil takes a “no” from Andréia Sadi. In 2019, the channel wanted her to be one of its main stars in launching the brand in the country. At that time, she also thanked the interest, but stressed that she had nothing to complain about in relation to the current company.