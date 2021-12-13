Globo’s affiliate team in Bahia is attacked by security guards and Bolsonaro supporters

RIO — A team from TV Bahia, affiliated with TV Globo, was attacked this Sunday by security guards and supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro during the visit of the Chief Executive to cities hit by storms in the extreme south of Bahia, according to information from the G1.

Reporter Camila Marinho and cameraman Cleriston Santana awaited the landing of the president’s helicopter at the Juarez Barbosa municipal stadium, Itamaraju. Upon descending from the helicopter, the president headed towards the side of the football field. Reporters from TV Bahia and TV Aratu, an affiliate of SBT, tried to approach to interview Bolsonaro, but the security team prevented the approach of the two teams.

One of the president’s security guards grabbed the reporter by the neck, in a sort of “naked choke”. Another security guard tried to stop the journalists from raising their microphones towards Bolsonaro. In the melee, microphones bumped into the president, who said reporters were banging him on the back.

“If I hit you again, I’ll stick my hand in your face.” Don’t hit me, don’t hit me,” he said.

The secretary of Works of Itamaraty, Antonio Charbel, who was with supporters of the president, pulled the microphones. Reporter Camila Marinho’s fanny pack was also ripped off by another supporter.

According to G1, TV journalists Aratu Xico Lopes and Dário Cerqueira had also been attacked.

After the confusion, the presidential team headed to the operation’s command room, inside a school. The reporting teams did not follow.

The press office of the Presidency called reporters from both vehicles into the place. One of the security personnel apologized for what had happened outside.

The governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), lamented the aggression against journalists: “My solidarity with the reporting team at Rede Globo, which was attacked and prevented from carrying out journalistic coverage during a motorcade with the president in Itamaraju, Bahia. Press freedom is a fundamental pillar of democracy and any attack on journalism deserves repudiation. This is a moment of work and solidarity in the Far South. I reject violence against the press and opportunism in a moment of pain in the face of tragedy. Let’s work”, said the governor on a social network.