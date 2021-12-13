Goalkeeper Jean, ex-SP, makes an offensive gesture at the end and is sent off in the warm-up – 12/12/2021

With his career marked by controversy and confusion, goalkeeper Jean, ex-São Paulo and Bahia, starred in another unusual move this Sunday (12). Before the Paraguay Super Cup decision between Cerro Porteño and Olímpia, he made an offensive gesture to the rival fans and was sent off by the VAR without even the ball rolling.

As the game had not yet started, Jean was replaced by another goalkeeper, Uruguayan Rodrigo Muñoz, to defend Cerro’s goal. In the bid, Jean appears making a “vapo” gesture (as he became known in Brazilian football) to the stands with organized Olympia fans.

The Cerro players still tried to calm the Brazilian goalkeeper’s spirits, but the referee Éber Aquino was called to consult the VAR and decided to expel Jean. The bid soon went viral on social media; check it out below.

In December 2019, Jean was arrested in the United States after his wife, Milena Bemfica, accused him of assault through videos posted on the internet. The couple was on vacation in the country with their two daughters.

In January of the following year, the Florida State Attorney asked the court to have the case dropped. At the time, São Paulo even suspended Jean’s contract and then lent the goalkeeper to Atlético-GO.

