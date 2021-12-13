Goiás confirms two first cases

The Health Department of Goiás reported this Sunday (12) that the state has confirmed the first two cases of covid-19 by the omicron variant. They are two women, aged 46 and 20, who live in Aparecida de Goiânia, a municipality in the metropolitan region of the capital, Goiânia. They haven’t been out of Brazil.

According to the mayor of Aparecida de Goiânia, Gustavo Mendanha, the two patients have mild symptoms.

According to the state secretariat, there are two more cases under investigation in the municipality of Valparaíso de Goiás, 35 kilometers from Brasília. The two patients have recently arrived from a trip to Africa and have mild symptoms. The forecast is that the result of the genetic sequencing will be known on Tuesday (14).

Other confirmed cases

This Saturday (11), the state of São Paulo confirmed the fourth case of omicron in the state. The patient is a 67-year-old man who has not been to other countries. The previous three were from people who had been abroad.

According to the São Paulo Health Department, it is not yet possible to say whether the situation is a local transmission, that is, a case in which a patient is infected by another who has been abroad. When transmission occurs between patients who have not been to other countries, it is classified as community-based.

The health authorities of São Paulo also informed that they are mapping the people who had contact with the patient infected with the variant.

In addition to São Paulo and now Goiás, there are confirmed cases of omicron in the Federal District and Porto Alegre.