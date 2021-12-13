Golden Globe 2022 announces list of nominees in controversial edition – Culture

THE Golden Globe announced the nominees for its edition 2022, which is generating a lot of controversy, this Monday, 13. Instead of a starring cast, with actors taking turns in revealing the nominees, the ad, broadcast live on Youtube, had only the presence of Snoop Dogg, who read the names of contestants, and Helen Hoehne, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, responsible for the awards.
THE Golden Globe Award Ceremony it will be on January 9th – and this time she will not be broadcast on television.
Belfast and Dog Attack are among the films with the most nominations – there are seven. On television, the highlight is on ted lasso and The Morning Show, with four nominations each.
Nominees for best drama film are Belfast, in the rhythm of the heart, Dune, King Richard: Creating Champions and thedog attack. Compete for best musical or comedy film Cyrano, don’t look up, Licorice Pizza, Tick, Tick… Boom! and themor, sublime love.
As for direction, Kenneth Branagh was nominated for Belfast; Jane Campion, by Dog Attack; Maggie Gyllenhaal, by the lost daughter; Steven Spielberg, by Love sublime love; and Denis Villeneuve, for Dune.
In the animation category, there are Charm, Flee, Luca, My Sunny Maad and Raya and the Last Dragon.
The foreign films nominated were Apartment Number 6, Drive My Car, God’s hand, The Hero and Parallel Mothers.
the series Lupine, The Morning Show, Pose, Round 6 and succession were nominated in the best drama series category. AND The Great Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Reservation, dogs and ted lasso, in best musical series or comedy.
The Golden Globe 2022 controversy
In an attempt to prevent nominated actors and producers from rejecting their nomination, the organization has made an appeal on its official website that nominees feel proud to compete for an award that has already been named one of the most prestigious in the film industry.
“For the past 78 years, we’ve been delighted to hear that our stage has been home to great moments for you. Golden Globe it helped discover promising newcomers, changed the trajectory of entire careers, and recognized avant-garde shows and performances,” says the text. . The Golden Globes will not air on TV in January 2022, but we will continue our 78-year tradition of recognizing excellence in TV it is us films.”
The message continues: “We’ve recently brought in our largest and most diverse group of journalists, all excited to vote for the first time this year. The past eight months have been tough, but we’re proud of the changes we’ve made so far. the mistakes of the past and reform our organization for the better.”
In the text, members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) claim that the organization has entered into a five-year partnership with the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of People of Color, in free translation) to address diversity issues within the organization. . “Changes take time, and while we are making a lot of progress and are dedicated to following it for the long term, we can’t do anything alone. Our relationship with you is something we value very much. Welcome to the opportunity to bring them to where we are today. And we look forward to honoring the best of film and television on January 9, 2022.”
A newspaper report Los Angeles Times published in February, with dozens of interviewees, reinforced days later by one made independently by the newspaper The New York Times, revived the complaints that the association appeared to be easily swayed by travel, parties, gifts and closer contacts with celebrities, which would explain aberrations like the three nominations for The tourist in the past and both this year to Emily in Paris, including best comedy or musical series. The reports also brought other information.
As the Golden Globe ratings were one of the highest for non-sports programs on the NBC channel, the broadcast rights are of high value. In fiscal year 2020, it was US$27.4 million (approximately R$151 million), compared to US$3.64 million (just over R$20 million) in 2016-2017. In October of last year, the organization had around US$ 50 million (R$ 276 million) in cash.
With the accusations reported in the newspapers, the retaliations came in a cascade. NBC has announced it will not broadcast the 2022 ceremony, and Netflix and Amazon have said they were severing ties with the entity. Actor Tom Cruise, on the other hand, returned the statuettes he had won in the past.
Realizing that the situation was becoming more and more complicated, the HFPA announced, throughout that year, several changes to its bylaws to allow the entry of new members and encourage diversity among its members.
Thus, according to the organization, more than 20 new members were included and black people were placed in positions responsible for selecting newcomers. The promise is that the number of participants will increase by about 50% by the end of 2022.
List of Golden Globe nominees 2022
best drama movie
- Belfast
- in the rhythm of the heart
- Dune
- King Richard: Creating Champions
- Dog Attack
Best musical or comedy movie
- Cyrano
- don’t look up
- Licorice Pizza
- Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Love sublime love
best direction
- Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast
- Jane Campion, for Attack of the Dogs
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, for The Lost Daughter
- Steven Spielberg, for Love, Sublime Love
- Denis Villeneuve, by Dune
best drama movie actress
- Caitriona Balfe, by Belfast
- Ariana DeBose, for Love, Sublime Love
- Kirsten Dunst, for Attack of the Dogs
- Aunjanue Ellis, by King Richard: Creating Champions
- Ruth Negga, by Identity
best drama actor
- Mahershala Ali, by Swan Song
- Javier Bardem, by Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, for Attack of the Dogs
- Will Smith, by King Richard Creating Champions
- Denzel Washington, by The Trage of Macbeth
Best actress in a musical or comedy
- Marion Cotillard, by Annette
- Alana Haim, by Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence for Don’t Look Up
- Emma Stone by Cruella
- Rachel Zegler, for Love, Sublime Love
best musical or comedy actor
- Leonardo DiCaprio, for Don’t Look Up
- Peter Dinklage, by Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield, for Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Cooper Hoffman, by Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos, for In A Neighborhood in New York
best supporting actor
- Ben Affleck, by The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan, for Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds, by Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, for In the Rhythm of the Heart
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, for Attack of the Dogs
best soundtrack
- Alexandre Desplat, for The French Chronicle
- Germaine Franco, for Enchantment
- Jonny Greenwood, for Attack of the Dogs
- Alberto Iglesias, by Mothers Paralelas
- Hans Zimmer, by Dune
best song
- Be Alive – Beyoncé (King Richard: Creating Champions)
- Dos Oruguitas – Sebastian Yatra (Charm)
- Down to Joy – Van Morrison (Belfast)
- Here I Am (Singin’ My Way Home) – Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
- No Time to Die – Billie Eilish (007 – No Time to Die)
best script
- Paul Thomas Anderson, by Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast
- Jane Campion, for Attack of the Dogs
- Adam McKay for Don’t Look Up
- Aaron Sorkin, by Being the Ricardos
best foreign film
- Apartment Number 6
- Drive My Car
- God’s hand
- the hero
- Parallel Mothers
best animation
- Charm
- Flee
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best series – Drama
- Lupine
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- Round 6
- succession
Best series – Musical or Comedy
- The Great Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation
- dogs
- ted lasso
Best limited series or TV movie
- Dopesick Impeachment
- American Crime Story
- Maid
- Easttown
- The Underground Railroad
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Paul Bettany, by WandaVision
- Oscar Isaac, for Scenes from a Marriage
- Michael Keaton, by Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor, by Halston
- Tahar Rahim, by The Serpent
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Jessica Chastain, by Scenes from a Marriage
- Cynthia Ervio, by Genius
- Aretha Elizabeth Olsen, by WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley, by Maid
- Kate Winslet, by Mare of Easttown
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie
- Billy Crudup, by The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, by Succession
- Mark Duplass, for The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein, by Ted Lasso
- Oh Yeong-su, by Round 6
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie
- Jennifer Coolidge, by The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, by Dopesick
- Andie McDowell, by Maid
- Sarah Snook, by Succession
- Hannah Waddingham, by Ted Lasso
Best Actor in TV Series – Musical or Comedy
- Anthony Anderson, by Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult, for The Great
- Steve Martin, by Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, by Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, by Ted Lasso
Best Actress in TV Series – Musical or Comedy
- Hannah Einbinder, by Hacks
- Elle Fanning, by The Great
- Issa Rae, by Insecure
- Tracee Ellis-Ross, by Black-ish
- Jean by Hacks
Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama
- Uzo Aduba, by In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston, for The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski, for The Good Fight
- Elizabeth Moss, by The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mj Rodriguez, by Pose
Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama
- Brian Cox, by Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, by Round 6
- Billy Porter, by Pose
- Jeremy Strong, by Succession
- Omar Sy, by Lupine