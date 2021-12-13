Golden Globe 2022 announces list of nominees in controversial edition – Culture

THE Golden Globe announced the nominees for its edition 2022, which is generating a lot of controversy, this Monday, 13. Instead of a starring cast, with actors taking turns in revealing the nominees, the ad, broadcast live on Youtube, had only the presence of Snoop Dogg, who read the names of contestants, and Helen Hoehne, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, responsible for the awards.

THE Golden Globe Award Ceremony it will be on January 9th – and this time she will not be broadcast on television.

Belfast and Dog Attack are among the films with the most nominations – there are seven. On television, the highlight is on ted lasso and The Morning Show, with four nominations each.

Nominees for best drama film are Belfast, in the rhythm of the heart, Dune, King Richard: Creating Champions and thedog attack. Compete for best musical or comedy film Cyrano, don’t look up, Licorice Pizza, Tick, Tick… Boom! and themor, sublime love.

As for direction, Kenneth Branagh was nominated for Belfast; Jane Campion, by Dog Attack; Maggie Gyllenhaal, by the lost daughter; Steven Spielberg, by Love sublime love; and Denis Villeneuve, for Dune.

In the animation category, there are Charm, Flee, Luca, My Sunny Maad and Raya and the Last Dragon.

The foreign films nominated were Apartment Number 6, Drive My Car, God’s hand, The Hero and Parallel Mothers.

the series Lupine, The Morning Show, Pose, Round 6 and succession were nominated in the best drama series category. AND The Great Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Reservation, dogs and ted lasso, in best musical series or comedy.

The Golden Globe 2022 controversy

In an attempt to prevent nominated actors and producers from rejecting their nomination, the organization has made an appeal on its official website that nominees feel proud to compete for an award that has already been named one of the most prestigious in the film industry.

“For the past 78 years, we’ve been delighted to hear that our stage has been home to great moments for you. Golden Globe it helped discover promising newcomers, changed the trajectory of entire careers, and recognized avant-garde shows and performances,” says the text. . The Golden Globes will not air on TV in January 2022, but we will continue our 78-year tradition of recognizing excellence in TV it is us films.”

The message continues: “We’ve recently brought in our largest and most diverse group of journalists, all excited to vote for the first time this year. The past eight months have been tough, but we’re proud of the changes we’ve made so far. the mistakes of the past and reform our organization for the better.”

In the text, members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) claim that the organization has entered into a five-year partnership with the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of People of Color, in free translation) to address diversity issues within the organization. . “Changes take time, and while we are making a lot of progress and are dedicated to following it for the long term, we can’t do anything alone. Our relationship with you is something we value very much. Welcome to the opportunity to bring them to where we are today. And we look forward to honoring the best of film and television on January 9, 2022.”

A newspaper report Los Angeles Times published in February, with dozens of interviewees, reinforced days later by one made independently by the newspaper The New York Times, revived the complaints that the association appeared to be easily swayed by travel, parties, gifts and closer contacts with celebrities, which would explain aberrations like the three nominations for The tourist in the past and both this year to Emily in Paris, including best comedy or musical series. The reports also brought other information.

As the Golden Globe ratings were one of the highest for non-sports programs on the NBC channel, the broadcast rights are of high value. In fiscal year 2020, it was US$27.4 million (approximately R$151 million), compared to US$3.64 million (just over R$20 million) in 2016-2017. In October of last year, the organization had around US$ 50 million (R$ 276 million) in cash.

With the accusations reported in the newspapers, the retaliations came in a cascade. NBC has announced it will not broadcast the 2022 ceremony, and Netflix and Amazon have said they were severing ties with the entity. Actor Tom Cruise, on the other hand, returned the statuettes he had won in the past.

Realizing that the situation was becoming more and more complicated, the HFPA announced, throughout that year, several changes to its bylaws to allow the entry of new members and encourage diversity among its members.

Thus, according to the organization, more than 20 new members were included and black people were placed in positions responsible for selecting newcomers. The promise is that the number of participants will increase by about 50% by the end of 2022.

List of Golden Globe nominees 2022

best drama movie

Belfast

in the rhythm of the heart

Dune

King Richard: Creating Champions

Dog Attack

​​Best musical or comedy movie

Cyrano

don’t look up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Love sublime love

best direction

Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast

Jane Campion, for Attack of the Dogs

Maggie Gyllenhaal, for The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, for Love, Sublime Love

Denis Villeneuve, by Dune

best drama movie actress

Caitriona Balfe, by Belfast

Ariana DeBose, for Love, Sublime Love

Kirsten Dunst, for Attack of the Dogs

Aunjanue Ellis, by King Richard: Creating Champions

Ruth Negga, by Identity

best drama actor

Mahershala Ali, by Swan Song

Javier Bardem, by Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, for Attack of the Dogs

Will Smith, by King Richard Creating Champions

Denzel Washington, by The Trage of Macbeth

Best actress in a musical or comedy

Marion Cotillard, by Annette

Alana Haim, by Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence for Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone by Cruella

Rachel Zegler, for Love, Sublime Love

best musical or comedy actor

Leonardo DiCaprio, for Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, by Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, for Tick, Tick… Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, by Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, for In A Neighborhood in New York

best supporting actress

Caitriona Balfe, by Belfast

Ariana DeBose, for Love, Sublime Love

Kirsten Dunst, for Attack of the Dogs

Aunjanue Ellis, by King Richard: Creating Champions

Ruth Negga, by Identity

best supporting actor

Ben Affleck, by The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, for Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, by Belfast

Troy Kotsur, for In the Rhythm of the Heart

Kodi Smit-McPhee, for Attack of the Dogs

best soundtrack

Alexandre Desplat, for The French Chronicle

Germaine Franco, for Enchantment

Jonny Greenwood, for Attack of the Dogs

Alberto Iglesias, by Mothers Paralelas

Hans Zimmer, by Dune

best song

Be Alive – Beyoncé (King Richard: Creating Champions)

Dos Oruguitas – Sebastian Yatra (Charm)

Down to Joy – Van Morrison (Belfast)

Here I Am (Singin’ My Way Home) – Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

No Time to Die – Billie Eilish (007 – No Time to Die)

best script

Paul Thomas Anderson, by Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast

Jane Campion, for Attack of the Dogs

Adam McKay for Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, by Being the Ricardos

best foreign film

Apartment Number 6

Drive My Car

God’s hand

the hero

Parallel Mothers

best animation

Charm

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best series – Drama

Lupine

The Morning Show

Pose

Round 6

succession

Best series – Musical or Comedy

The Great Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation

dogs

ted lasso

Best limited series or TV movie

Dopesick Impeachment

American Crime Story

Maid

Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Paul Bettany, by WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, for Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, by Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, by Halston

Tahar Rahim, by The Serpent

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain, by Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Ervio, by Genius

Aretha Elizabeth Olsen, by WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, by Maid

Kate Winslet, by Mare of Easttown

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie

Billy Crudup, by The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, by Succession

Mark Duplass, for The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, by Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su, by Round 6

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, by The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, by Dopesick

Andie McDowell, by Maid

Sarah Snook, by Succession

Hannah Waddingham, by Ted Lasso

Best Actor in TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, by Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, for The Great

Steve Martin, by Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, by Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, by Ted Lasso

Best Actress in TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, by Hacks

Elle Fanning, by The Great

Issa Rae, by Insecure

Tracee Ellis-Ross, by Black-ish

Jean by Hacks

Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba, by In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, for The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, for The Good Fight

Elizabeth Moss, by The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, by Pose

Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama