Golden Globe 2022 has a tie between ‘Attack of the Dogs’ and ‘Belfast’; see list – 12/13/2021 – Illustrated

The films “Belfast”, by Kenneth Branagh, and “Attack of the Dogs”, by Jane Campion, took the lead in the Golden Globe nominations, with seven mentions each. The announcement of the 2022 edition was made this Monday morning in Los Angeles.

“Belfast” tells the story of a boy who lives with his family amid the turmoil of the late 1960s that shook the capital of Northern Ireland. The film competes for best drama film, best direction, best screenplay, best original song, best supporting actress, role of Caitríona Balfe, and two statuettes in the coajduvante actor category, in which Jamie Dornan and Ciarádn Hinds compete.

Already “Ataque dos Dogs”, directed by New Zealander Jane Campion, tells the story of a group of cowboys in the 1920s and their issues with sexuality. The feature competes in the following categories—drama film, screenplay, direction, actor, with Benedict Cumberbatch, supporting actress, with Kirsten Dunst, and supporting actor, with Kodi Smit-McPhee.

The Golden Globe announced its nominees amidst a flurry of controversy that made him even lose the support of NBC, the station that broadcast the delivery of the statues on American television.

The credibility of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hands out the figurines, has never been so fragile. On the eve of the nominees being revealed, the Los Angeles Times newspaper published, based on a wide investigation, that the voters for the award may be deciding their votes based on gifts and trips they earn from the studios, with whom they maintain an unsuspecting relationship. long date.

The group of voters, which includes about 500 foreign journalists specializing in film coverage, is also accused of being undiverse by fans and Hollywood.

Even after appointing new directors to oversee internal changes in the organization, such controversies put the award at the risk of being boycotted by the nominees themselves, who may decide not to accept the nominations or participate in the statuette delivery ceremony.

See the nominees

Movie theater

best movie (drama)

“Belfast” by Kenneth Branagh

“At the Rhythm of the Heart” by Sian Heder

“Dune” by Denis Villeneuve

“King Richard: Creating Champions” by Reinaldo Marcus Green

“Attack of the Dogs” by Jane Campion

Best movie (comedy or musical)

“Cyrano” by Joe Wright

“Don’t Look Up” by Adam McKay

“Licorice Pizza” by Paul Thomas Anderson

“Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!”, by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Love, Sublime Love” by Steven Spielberg

best animation

“Charm”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

best script

“Licorice Pizza”

“Belfast”

“Attack of the Dogs”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Being the Ricardos”

best director

Kenneth Branagh, for “Belfast”

Jane Campion, for “Attack of the Dogs”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, for “The Lost Daughter”

Steven Spielberg, for “Love, Sublime Love”

Denis Villeneuve, for “Dune”

best soundtrack

“The French Chronicle”

“Charm”

“Attack of the Dogs”

“Parallel Mothers”

“Dune” ​

best original song

“Be Alive” from “King Richard: Creating Champions”

“Dos Oruguitas”, from “Encanto”

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast”

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect: The Story of Aretha Franklin”

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”

best actor (drama)

Mahershala Ali, by “Swan Song”

Javier Bardem, for “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, for “Attack of the Dogs”

Will Smith, for “King Richard: Creating Champions”

Denzel Washington, for “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

best actress (drama)

Jessica Chastain, for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, for “The Lost Daughter”

Nicole Kidman, for “Being the Ricardos”

Lady Gaga, by “Casa Gucci”

Kristen Stewart, for “Spencer”

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)

Leonardo DiCaprio, for “No Look Up”

Peter Dinklage, for “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield, for “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!”

Cooper Hoffman, for “Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos, for “In the Heights”

Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)

Marion Cotillard, for “Annette”

Alana Haim, for “Licorice Pizza”

Jennifer Lawrence, for “Don’t Look Up”

Emma Stone, for “Cruella”

Rachel Zegler, for “Love, Sublime Love” ​

best supporting actor

Ben Affleck, for “The Tender Bar”

Jamie Dornan, for “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds, for “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, for “At the Rhythm of the Heart”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, for “Attack of the Dogs”

best supporting actress

Caitriona Balfe, by “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose, for “Love, Sublime Love”

Kirsten Dunst, for “Attack of the Dogs”

Aunjanue Ellis, for “King Richard: Creating Champions”

Ruth Negga, for “Identity”

best foreign language film

“Compartment No. 6” by Juho Kuosmanen (Finland)

“Drive My Car” by Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Japan)

“The Hand of God”, by Paolo Sorrentino (Italy)

“Parallel Mothers”, by Pedro Almodóvar (Spain)

“A Hero” by Asghar Farhadi (Iran)

Television

best drama series

“Succession”

“Round 6”

“Pose”

“The Morning Show”

“Lupin”

best comedy series

“The Great”

“Only Murders In the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“hacks”

“Reservation Dogs”

Best miniseries or movie for TV

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Underground Railroad”

best actor (drama)

Brian Cox, for “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, for “Round 6”

Billy Porter, for “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, for “Succession”

Omar Sy, for “Lupin”

best actress (drama)

Jessica Chastain, for “Scenes from a Wedding”

Cynthia Erivo, for “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, for “WandaVision”

Margaret Qualley, for “Maid”

Kate Winslet, for “Mare of Easttown”

best actor (comedy)

Anthony Anderson, for “Black-ish”

Nicholas Hoult, for “The Great”

Steve Martin, for “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, for “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, by “Ted Lasso”

best actress (comedy)

Hannah Einbender, for “Hacks”

Elle Fanning, for “The Great”

Issa Rae, for “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, for “Black-ish”

Jean Smart, for “Hacks”

Best Actor (miniseries or TV movie)

Paul Bettany, for “WandaVision”

Oscar Isaac, for “Scenes from a Wedding”

Michael Keaton, for “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, for “Halston”

Tahar Raheem, for “The Paradise and the Serpent”

Best Actress (miniseries or TV movie)

Jessica Chastain, for “Scenes from a Wedding”

Elizabeth Olsen, for “WandaVision”

Kate Winslet, for “Mare of Easttown”

Cynthia Erivo, for “Genius: Aretha”

Margaret Qualley, for “Maid”

best supporting actor

Billy Crudup, for “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, for “Succession”

Mark Duplass, for “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein, for “Ted Lasso”

Oh Yeong-su, for “Round 6”

best supporting actress