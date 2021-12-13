Golden Globe 2022 | Round 6, Lady Gaga, Dune; see indicated

The organization of the Golden Globe announced today (13) the nominees for the 2022 edition of the award – see the video of the announcement below above, and below for the full list, updated as names are confirmed.

Among this year’s highlights, Round 6 (k-drama hit Netflix) got three Golden Globe nominations, including best series – drama and memories for two actors; Lady Gaga (which already owns two statuettes) was nominated by Gucci house; and titles like Succession, Attack of the Dogs, Dune and Love sublime love were remembered in several categories.

The winners of the 2022 Golden Globes will be announced in January 9th, in a ceremony that will not be televised for the first time in decades.

The change is due to the revelation, in 2021, that there was no black person among the 80 members of the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association), responsible for voting the nominees and winners of the Golden Globes .

In addition to the accusations of racism, it was revealed that several HFPA members accepted gifts and luxurious hotel accommodations offered by the studios, which campaigned for the nomination of their titles in the Golden Globes.

Since then, the Association has strived to show a new face to the public, hiring ethical advisors to recast internal rules and increasing membership to include greater diversity.

    Best Actor in Film – Drama

  • Mahershala Ali, by Swan Song

  • Javier Bardem, by Being the Ricardos

  • Benedict Cumberbatch, for Attack of the Dogs

  • Will Smith, by King Richard: Creating Champions

  • Denzel Washington, by The Trage of Macbeth

    best actress in film – drama

  • Jessica Chastain, by The Eyes of Tammy Faye

  • Olivia Colman, for The Lost Daughter

  • Nicole Kidman, by Being the Ricardos

  • Lady Gaga, by Casa Gucci

  • Kristen Stewart, by Spencer

    Best Movie – Comedy/Musical

  • Cyrano

  • don’t look up

  • Licorice Pizza

  • Tick, Tick… Boom!

  • Love sublime love

    Best Actor in Film – Comedy/Musical

  • Leonardo DiCaprio, for Don’t Look Up

  • Peter Dinklage, by Cyrano

  • Andrew Garfield, for Tick, Tick… Boom!

  • Cooper Hoffman, by Licorice Pizza

  • Anthony Ramos, for In A Neighborhood in New York

    Best Actress in Film – Comedy/Musical

  • Marion Cotillard, by Annette

  • Alana Haim, by Licorice Pizza

  • Jennifer Lawrence for Don’t Look Up

  • Emma Stone by Cruella

  • Rachel Zegler, for Love, Sublime Love

    Best supporting actor in film

  • Ben Affleck, by The Tender Bar

  • Jamie Dornan, for Belfast

  • Ciarán Hinds, by Belfast

  • Troy Kotsur, for In the Rhythm of the Heart

  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, for Attack of the Dogs

    Best supporting actress in a film

  • Caitriona Balfe, by Belfast

  • Ariana DeBose, for Love, Sublime Love

  • Kirsten Dunst, for Attack of the Dogs

  • Aunjanue Ellis, by King Richard: Creating Champions

  • Ruth Negga, by Identity

    best screenplay in film

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, by Licorice Pizza

  • Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast

  • Jane Campion, for Attack of the Dogs

  • Adam McKay for Don’t Look Up

  • Aaron Sorkin, by Being the Ricardos

    Best soundtrack in film

  • Alexandre Desplat, for The French Chronicle

  • Germaine Franco, for Enchantment

  • Jonny Greenwood, for Attack of the Dogs

  • Alberto Iglesias, by Mothers Paralelas

  • Hans Zimmer, by Dune

    best original song in movie

  • “Be Alive” – ​​Beyoncé (King Richard: Creating Champions)

  • “Of the Oruguitas” – Sebastian Yatra (Charm)

  • “Down to Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)

  • “Here I Am (Singin’ My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

  • “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish (007 – No Time to Die)

    best foreign film

  • Apartment Number 6

  • Drive My Car

  • God’s hand

  • the hero

  • Parallel Mothers

    best animated film

  • Charm

  • Flee

  • Luca

  • My Sunny Maad

  • Raya and the Last Dragon

    Best TV series – drama

  • Lupine

  • The Morning Show

  • Pose

  • Round 6

  • succession

    Best Actor in TV Series – Drama

  • Brian Cox, by Succession

  • Lee Jung-jae, by Round 6

  • Billy Porter, by Pose

  • Jeremy Strong, by Succession

  • Omar Sy, by Lupine

    Best Actress in TV Series – Drama

  • Uzo Aduba, by In Treatment

  • Jennifer Aniston, for The Morning Show

  • Christine Baranski, for The Good Fight

  • Elizabeth Moss, by The Handmaid’s Tale

  • Mj Rodriguez, by Pose

    Best Actor in TV Series – Comedy/Musical

  • Anthony Anderson, by Black-ish

  • Nicholas Hoult, for The Great

  • Steve Martin, by Only Murders in the Building

  • Martin Short, by Only Murders in the Building

  • Jason Sudeikis, by Ted Lasso

    Best Actress in TV Series – Comedy/Musical

  • Hannah Einbinder, by Hacks

  • Elle Fanning, by The Great

  • Issa Rae, by Insecure

  • Tracee Ellis-Ross, by Black-ish

  • Jean Smart, by Hacks

    Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Telefilm

  • Paul Bettany, by WandaVision

  • Oscar Isaac, for Scenes from a Marriage

  • Michael Keaton, by Dopesick

  • Ewan McGregor, by Halston

  • Tahar Rahim, by The Serpent

    Best actress in a limited series, anthology series or a telefilm

  • Jessica Chastain, by Scenes from a Marriage

  • Cynthia Ervio, by Genius: Aretha

  • Elizabeth Olsen, by WandaVision

  • Margaret Qualley, by Maid

  • Kate Winslet, by Mare of Easttown

    Best supporting actor on TV

  • Billy Crudup, by The Morning Show

  • Kieran Culkin, by Succession

  • Mark Duplass, for The Morning Show

  • Brett Goldstein, by Ted Lasso

  • Oh Yeong-su, by Round 6

    Best supporting actress on TV

  • Jennifer Coolidge, by The White Lotus

  • Kaitlyn Dever, by Dopesick

  • Andie McDowell, by Maid

  • Sarah Snook, by Succession

  • Hannah Waddingham, by Ted Lasso

