Golden Globe 2022 | Round 6, Lady Gaga, Dune; see indicated

The organization of the Golden Globe announced today (13) the nominees for the 2022 edition of the award – see the video of the announcement below above, and below for the full list, updated as names are confirmed.
Among this year’s highlights, Round 6 (k-drama hit Netflix) got three Golden Globe nominations, including best series – drama and memories for two actors; Lady Gaga (which already owns two statuettes) was nominated by Gucci house; and titles like Succession, Attack of the Dogs, Dune and Love sublime love were remembered in several categories.
The winners of the 2022 Golden Globes will be announced in January 9th, in a ceremony that will not be televised for the first time in decades.
The change is due to the revelation, in 2021, that there was no black person among the 80 members of the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association), responsible for voting the nominees and winners of the Golden Globes .
In addition to the accusations of racism, it was revealed that several HFPA members accepted gifts and luxurious hotel accommodations offered by the studios, which campaigned for the nomination of their titles in the Golden Globes.
Since then, the Association has strived to show a new face to the public, hiring ethical advisors to recast internal rules and increasing membership to include greater diversity.
Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast
Jane Campion, for Attack of the Dogs
Maggie Gyllenhaal, for The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, for Love, Sublime Love
Denis Villeneuve, by Dune
best direction – film
Mahershala Ali, by Swan Song
Javier Bardem, by Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, for Attack of the Dogs
Will Smith, by King Richard: Creating Champions
Denzel Washington, by The Trage of Macbeth
Best Actor in Film – Drama
Jessica Chastain, by The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, for The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, by Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, by Casa Gucci
Kristen Stewart, by Spencer
best actress in film – drama
Cyrano
don’t look up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Love sublime love
Best Movie – Comedy/Musical
Leonardo DiCaprio, for Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, by Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, for Tick, Tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, by Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, for In A Neighborhood in New York
Best Actor in Film – Comedy/Musical
Marion Cotillard, by Annette
Alana Haim, by Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence for Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone by Cruella
Rachel Zegler, for Love, Sublime Love
Best Actress in Film – Comedy/Musical
Ben Affleck, by The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, for Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, by Belfast
Troy Kotsur, for In the Rhythm of the Heart
Kodi Smit-McPhee, for Attack of the Dogs
Best supporting actor in film
Caitriona Balfe, by Belfast
Ariana DeBose, for Love, Sublime Love
Kirsten Dunst, for Attack of the Dogs
Aunjanue Ellis, by King Richard: Creating Champions
Ruth Negga, by Identity
Best supporting actress in a film
Paul Thomas Anderson, by Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast
Jane Campion, for Attack of the Dogs
Adam McKay for Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, by Being the Ricardos
best screenplay in film
Alexandre Desplat, for The French Chronicle
Germaine Franco, for Enchantment
Jonny Greenwood, for Attack of the Dogs
Alberto Iglesias, by Mothers Paralelas
Hans Zimmer, by Dune
Best soundtrack in film
“Be Alive” – Beyoncé (King Richard: Creating Champions)
“Of the Oruguitas” – Sebastian Yatra (Charm)
“Down to Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)
“Here I Am (Singin’ My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
“No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish (007 – No Time to Die)
best original song in movie
Apartment Number 6
Drive My Car
God’s hand
the hero
Parallel Mothers
best foreign film
Charm
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
best animated film
Lupine
The Morning Show
Pose
Round 6
succession
Best TV series – drama
Brian Cox, by Succession
Lee Jung-jae, by Round 6
Billy Porter, by Pose
Jeremy Strong, by Succession
Omar Sy, by Lupine
Best Actor in TV Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba, by In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, for The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, for The Good Fight
Elizabeth Moss, by The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, by Pose
Best Actress in TV Series – Drama
Anthony Anderson, by Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, for The Great
Steve Martin, by Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, by Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, by Ted Lasso
Best Actor in TV Series – Comedy/Musical
Hannah Einbinder, by Hacks
Elle Fanning, by The Great
Issa Rae, by Insecure
Tracee Ellis-Ross, by Black-ish
Jean Smart, by Hacks
Best Actress in TV Series – Comedy/Musical
Paul Bettany, by WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, for Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, by Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, by Halston
Tahar Rahim, by The Serpent
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Telefilm
Jessica Chastain, by Scenes from a Marriage
Cynthia Ervio, by Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, by WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, by Maid
Kate Winslet, by Mare of Easttown
Best actress in a limited series, anthology series or a telefilm
Billy Crudup, by The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, by Succession
Mark Duplass, for The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, by Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su, by Round 6
Best supporting actor on TV
Jennifer Coolidge, by The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, by Dopesick
Andie McDowell, by Maid
Sarah Snook, by Succession
Hannah Waddingham, by Ted Lasso