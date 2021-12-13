Golden Globe 2022 | Round 6, Lady Gaga, Dune; see indicated

The organization of the Golden Globe announced today (13) the nominees for the 2022 edition of the award – see the video of the announcement below above, and below for the full list, updated as names are confirmed.

Among this year’s highlights, Round 6 (k-drama hit Netflix) got three Golden Globe nominations, including best series – drama and memories for two actors; Lady Gaga (which already owns two statuettes) was nominated by Gucci house; and titles like Succession, Attack of the Dogs, Dune and Love sublime love were remembered in several categories.



The winners of the 2022 Golden Globes will be announced in January 9th, in a ceremony that will not be televised for the first time in decades.

The change is due to the revelation, in 2021, that there was no black person among the 80 members of the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association), responsible for voting the nominees and winners of the Golden Globes .

In addition to the accusations of racism, it was revealed that several HFPA members accepted gifts and luxurious hotel accommodations offered by the studios, which campaigned for the nomination of their titles in the Golden Globes.

Since then, the Association has strived to show a new face to the public, hiring ethical advisors to recast internal rules and increasing membership to include greater diversity.