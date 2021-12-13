Good relationship with Mário Bittencourt ‘pesa’, and Fluminense consults for Grêmio striker

Tricolor is still looking for reinforcements for next season, when it will compete in the Copa Libertadores

Fluminense finished the Brazilian Championship in 7th place with 54 points, and guaranteed a place in next year’s pre-Libertadores. With the end of the season, Tricolor continues looking for reinforcements for 2022 and, last Friday (10), president Mário Bittencourt confirmed the agreement with defensive midfielder Felipe Melo, ex-Palmeiras, which should be officially presented this Monday (13). Taking advantage of the market opportunity, Flu made an appointment to hire Douglas Costa.

According to the portal torcedores.com, a tricolor representative sought the Grêmio striker, and Fluminense is aware of the requirements of the player, who is on loan from Juventus and should not play Serie B, as Clube gaúcho was relegated in this Brasileirão. This Saturday (11th), Douglas Costa spoke with his manager, Jorge Machado, to assess his next career path, and decide whether to continue playing in Brazilian football or return to Europe.

It’s worth remembering that, according to the website, Jorge Machado has a good relationship with Mário Bittencourt, and this could “have a lot of weight” on Douglas Costa’s visit to Tricolor das Laranjeiras. Recently, the businessman negotiated the arrival of technicians Odair Hellmann and Roger Machado to Flu. In addition, the agent was one of those responsible for hiring Rafael Sóbis, in 2011, when the attacker was playing in the UAE, defending Al Jazira’s shirt.

Douglas Costa has expressed his interest in remaining at Grêmio, but the relationship between player and board was shaken by extra-field factors, such as the controversy at the wedding party on the eve of the last round of Serie A. Fluminense faces competition from Atlético-MG, Corinthians and Palmeiras, who are also looking for the 31-year-old athlete. The striker played 28 games on his return to Grêmio, and scored three goals, in addition to having conceded two assists.