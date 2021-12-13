Google Chrome Secret Functions: Learn Some Of Them Now!

As much as the Google Chrome is the most used internet browser in the world, there are still functions inside it that many don’t know about.

These functions allow you to join tabs in groups, which makes it easier to organize, transmit pages via Chromecast, take screenshots and also has a native antivirus. So, check out Google Chrome’s secret functions that you can start using right now on your computer!

Organize your guide into groups

Are you one of those people who open a lot of tabs in Chrome in your daily life? So Chrome’s tab group function can help you to organize better and find them more easily. Check out!

Right-click on a tab; Select “Add tab to new group”; Give the group a name and select its color; Add tabs to the new group or create new ones.

Stream Pages on Chromecast

Chromecast is a great alternative for those who don’t have a smart TV at home but still want to watch TV series and movies. It is possible to transmit a page from the computer to the TV through a feature in Chrome.

Right-click on any area of ​​a website and select “Broadcast”. Find a Chromecast in the open menu. The content will be shown on the television next.

Screenshots

As much as computers have the function of taking a print, Chrome also offers this same function. However, in addition to print, in Chrome feature it is possible to cut images, annotate the image, underline texts and make markings with different colors.

On your phone, open a page and tap the “Three dots” in the top corner and select “Share”. Then select “Screenshot”. Tap “Crop”, “Text” or “Draw” to make changes. Once that’s done, tap “Next”. Select where you want to save the image.

Own antivirus

The Google company cares about the safety of its users. Therefore, the browser has a native antivirus called Chrome Cleanup, capable of scanning and cleaning your device. But it’s only available for Windows.

Go to Chrome “Settings” on PC, expand the “Advanced” option in the left menu. Click “Reset and Clean” and then “Clean Computer”. Select “Search” and wait for the browser to find and remove any malicious program.

Did you like this content and would like to see more content like this? Just click here!