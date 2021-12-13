Government issues warning after increase in influenza A cases in Amazonas | Amazons

After the increase in cases of influenza A (H3N2) in Amazonas, the Health Surveillance Foundation (FVS) issued an alert asking for reinforcement in the vaccination against the virus and preventive care to reduce transmission. The last case of influenza identified in Amazonas had been registered in 2019.

According to the agency, H3N2 records in the state jumped from 62, in November, for 295 cases until December 9th.

In addition to the capital, cases were registered in inland municipalities, such as Iranduba, Manacapuru, Parintins and Tefé.

Through a note, the FVS asked for the reinforcement of care such as frequent hand washing, isolation of symptomatic people and avoidance of agglomerations. In addition, the agency recommended the intensification of vaccination in the interior, in municipalities that still have stocks of influenza vaccine.

In 2021, the influenza vaccination campaign in Amazonas reached 73.3% coverage.

Respiratory Syndromes in Amazonas

According to the State Government, Amazonas is experiencing a seasonal period of severe respiratory syndromes due to the rainy season in the region.

In November, 501 cases of Severe Respiratory Syndrome, with 63% of cases registered in Manaus, 34% in the interior and 3% of people who live in Amazonas, but are in other Brazilian states.

In recent days, the municipality of Coari, in the interior of Amazonas, has registered an increase in cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome.

According to the direction of the Regional Hospital in the city, demand grew and, just last Wednesday (8), 400 people went to the unit to look for a place for consultation.

Recommendations to health facilities

The statement issued by the FVS-AM also makes recommendations for assistance by health services.

Among them, the notification within 24 hours of cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, the availability of Oseltamivir Phosphate (Tamiflu) in the units for the treatment of hospitalized patients and constant monitoring of cases registered in the health system.