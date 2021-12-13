Government wants to release credit to those denied by Caixa using FGTS

Apparently, the FGTS will gain a new functionality. The Ministry of Labor and Welfare, in partnership with Caixa, wish to reallocate FGTS resources for the creation of a new credit release program.

In short, it is a desperate move by President Jair Bolsonaro, to try to gain more popularity in the electoral contest. The idea of ​​this proposal came about, since the Union’s budget is overrun, and for that reason, the government has made several efforts to open a space, and get funds to pay for the campaign promises made.

If the proposal is approved, around R$ 13 billion from the FGTS will be used as loan guarantee, for people with negative names. Furthermore, government officials claim that the measure should benefit 20 million micro and small entrepreneurs and companies.

In short, these people would have access to a loan in the range of R$500 to R$15,000, depending on the need and possibility. And to regularize the measure that uses the FGTS, the government is working to create a guarantee fund, similar to Pronampe.

In addition, Sebrae’s Endorsement Fund for Micro and Small Companies (Fampe) would also be included in this initiative with the FGTS as a guarantee fund. And so, the contribution would be up to R$ 500 million. According to estimates made, Caixa aims to release 5 times more capital from the guarantor fund. Thus, the loan potential would be R$ 67.5 billion.

If approved, credit with FGTS resources will be available to micro and small business owners via the Caixa Tem cell phone application. Due to the guarantee linked to the FGTS, the new loan modality would have greater potential in relation to the microcredit created by Caixa in September. Finally, the goal is to regularize the proposal through an MP, changing the FGTS law.

Image: Your Digital Credit