Grêmio’s soccer runner confirms the permanence of coach Vagner Mancini for 2022 | Guild

Grêmio vice-president Denis Abrahão confirmed on Monday that coach Vagner Mancini will remain in 2022, even after he was relegated to Serie B. The information was revealed in an interview with journalist Darci Filho’s YouTube channel.

– Yes, go on. I had a meeting with him this morning, we refined some concepts. Our class will continue. Mancini had little time working, he showed that he is hardworking, with every game he spent Grêmio improved. He is an extremely experienced professional, able to do a great job. I set goals and we are going to pursue them – said Denis Abrahão.

Mancini has a contract with Grêmio until the end of the 2022 season. Of the 14 games under his command, Grêmio won six matches, drew two and lost six, with 47% success, insufficient to free the club from relegation. He was the third coach in the fall campaign.

Hired in October, in the first intervention of Denis Abrahão football vice, Mancini came backed by the good campaign built in Brasileirão with América-MG. He is on his second spell as coach for the team’s technical command.

In the interview, Denis also revealed that the rest of the coaching staff, as well as physical trainer Reverson Pimental, also remain. When dealing with the sequence of the executive Diego Cerri, the director said that he will talk to him, but that he should continue.