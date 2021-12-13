Haitian President Was Investigating Drug-Trafficking Officials When He Was Killed, Says NYT | World

The then Haitian President Jovenel Moise was putting together a list of authorities and businessmen linked to drug trafficking when he was murdered in July, reported The New York Times on Sunday (12), adding that he intended to give the names to the US government.

Moise was murdered by a group of armed men, including former Colombian soldiers, who broke into his home in the dead of night. Haitian authorities have arrested 45 people but have not yet charged anyone with the crime.

Israel hosts Miss Universe final despite boycott calls Pope calls for ‘serious international dialogue’ to reduce tensions in Ukraine

Some of those arrested confessed that retrieving the list of names of suspected drug dealers was a priority, according to the Times, citing three senior Haitian officials who are knowledgeable about the investigation.

“The document was part of a series of larger clashes between Moise and powerful politicians and businessmen, some suspected of involvement in narcotics and arms trafficking,” wrote the Times.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Moise’s assassination left a power vacuum in Haiti, which fueled a wave of kidnappings by gangs that now control much of the Caribbean country.