Harnazz Sandhu, from India, is elected Miss Universe 2021, marked by controversy

Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned Miss Universe 2021 this Sunday (12), marking the end of a controversial contest organized this year in southern Israel.

In a speech on stage during the contest, Sandhu asked the young people to “know that you are unique and that’s what makes you beautiful, stop comparing yourself to others”.

“I believed in myself, and that’s why I’m here today,” she added, to applause from the crowd.

The contest was held in the tourist town of Eilat, with 80 women from around the world competing for the crown. Sunday night was the last day of the competition, with eliminations reducing the number of finalists until the last two remained.

Nadia Ferreira from Paraguay and Lalela Mswane from South Africa took second and third places, respectively.

The competition was hosted by comedian Steve Harvey, who at one point in the evening asked Sandhu, “I hear you do some really good animal imitations, let’s hear your best.”

Harvey was later criticized online for highlighting her with what many suggested was an inappropriate question.

“My God Steve, I didn’t expect to do this on the world stage. I have to do this, I have no other option. Get ready, everyone,” she said, looking surprised, before showing some meows.

In a question-and-answer session later, when Sandhu reached the top 5, she took the opportunity to spread a message about climate change. “This is the time to act and talk less,” she said. “Preventing and protecting is better than repenting and repairing.”

After her victory was announced, she celebrated with other contestants on stage, shouting at a camera, “Chak from Phatte India”, an exclamation in Punjabi similar to “Let’s do it India!”

This year’s competition marks the second Miss Universe pageant of the Covid era. Israel’s borders were opened to vaccinated tourists ahead of this year’s main event, which would have allowed thousands of fans to attend.

But with the emergence of the new Ômicron variant, the Israeli government closed its borders to foreigners two weeks before the competition, throwing travel plans and preparations into chaos. One competitor, Miss France, tested positive for the virus upon landing in Israel and went through quarantine – leaving just in time for the preliminary competition last Friday (10).

The contest was also embroiled in another layer of political controversy, with some critics and countries calling for boycotts – as with previous international events hosted in Israel.

The South African government withdrew its support and urged Mswane to withdraw, citing Israeli treatment of Palestinians as “apartheid,” a charge Israel vehemently denied. But Mswane – with the support of the organization Miss South Africa – chose to travel to Israel and compete.

Other figures, including Miss Israel, Noa Cochva, responded with a common refrain heard from contest organizers and contestants: Miss Universe shouldn’t be about politics.

