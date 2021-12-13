Have you ever been “hypnotized” by Instagram? social network can go back to basics

Have you ever had the impression of being “hypnotized” by the Instagram? Most likely, yes. And this is what the tool wants to happen as a result of applying its algorithms.

In other words, the robots from the social network of Goal, ex-Facebook (FBOK34), are programmed to do. But this could change soon.

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri testified last Wednesday (8) at a US Congressional hearing on the protection of children on the platform and anticipated some changes.

After more than five years, Instagram plans to bring back “a version” of its chronological feed in 2022.

“We’re currently working on a version of a timeline feed that we hope to launch in the next year,” said Mosseri, adding that the company has been working on the feature “for months.”

He didn’t share additional details on how such a feed would work, but said the company is “targeting the first quarter of next year” for a launch.

In a blog post in June, Mosseri wrote that a chronological feed made it “impossible for most people to see everything, let alone every post that interests them.”

“In 2016, people didn’t see 70% of posts in Feed and almost half of posts from close friends. That’s why we’ve developed and implemented a Feed that ranks posts based on the content you think is most relevant,” he said.

The company also recently announced the release in the US, UK, Canada and Australia of the “Take a Break” feature, which reminds people to take a brief break from the app after using it for a certain period of time.

The company said that in March next year Instagram will launch the first tools for parents and guardians to see how much time their children spend on the app. The feature will also allow you to set time limits.